SEC Network Returns Robust Fall Programming Lineup Ahead of College Football Kickoff

SEC Network will return its fall programming lineup throughout the month of August leading into opening weekend of the 2021 college football season and beyond.

SEC Now (Tuesday, Friday & Saturday at 7 p.m. ET)

SEC Network’s flagship news and information show, SEC Now, is back with Dari Nowkhah, Peter Burns and Alyssa Lang as hosts along with a rotating cast of analysts. The show breaks down the latest SEC headlines and storylines in college sports.

Marty & McGee Presented by Old Trapper (Debuts on the Road Saturday, Sept. 4, at 9 a.m.)

Marty Smith and Ryan McGee continue Saturdays this fall with their cross-section of southern culture and college football. Beginning Saturday, Sept. 4, Marty and McGee Presented by Old Trapper will be live from the SEC Nation site each week.

Thinking Out Loud (Returns Monday, Sept. 6, at 7 p.m.)

Spencer Hall and Richard Johnson return to Monday evenings for their signature college football-related banter.

Out of Pocket (Returns Wednesday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m.)

Alyssa Lang and Andraya Carter will co-host Out of Pocket, highlighting the duo’s work on the sidelines this fall as they spend Wednesday evenings exploring the world of SEC sports with their unique chemistry and signature humor. Out of Pocket has expanded to a one-hour program.

SEC Nation (Returns Thursday, Sept. 2 at 6:30 p.m.)

The eighth season of SEC Nation begins on Thursday, Sept. 2, leading up to the Bowling Green vs. Tennessee game, before returning as the network’s signature Saturday pre-game show on September 4.

SEC This Morning (Returns Friday, Sept. 3, at 8 a.m.)

Hosted by Peter Burns and Chris Doering, SEC This Morning discusses the biggest headlines from around the Southeastern Conference. The show airs weekdays on Sirius XM and is simulcast on SEC Network every Monday and Friday.

SEC Football Final Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors (Returns Saturday, Sept. 4)

Hosted by Dari Nowkhah with Gene Chizik, Chris Doering and Benjamin Watson, SEC Football Final Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors recaps the biggest football storylines and highlights from the weekend. The show will air each Saturday evening following the completion of the final SEC Network football game.

SEC in 60 Presented by Farm Rich (Returns Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 2 p.m.)

Relive the action of SEC Football Saturdays as SEC Network packs an entire day of games into 60 minutes of excitement. With the exception of the first episode of the season, new episodes debut Mondays at 8 p.m.

SEC Inside (Returns Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 8 p.m.)

Taking viewers behind the scenes, SEC Inside follows Southeastern Conference teams as they prepare for the week’s opponent. The show is shot in cinematic style delivering unique vantage points and sound from the sidelines. The season debut will feature two episodes focusing on teams from Tennessee as the Vols prepare for Bowling Green, and Vanderbilt readies for East Tennessee State University.

TrueSouth Presented by YellaWood (Returns Sunday, Sept. 12, at 7:30 p.m.)

Returning for its fourth season, TrueSouth will once again be hosted by John T. Edge and executive produced by Wright Thompson. The first episode kicks off in Scott, La. with new episodes airing monthly through January.

SEC Featured (Returns Monday, Sept 13, at 9 p.m.)

Hosted by Dari Nowkhah, SEC Featured presents the best stories of the week, including in-depth profiles of the SEC’s athletes and coaches conducted by the network’s distinguished feature reporters.

The Paul Finebaum Show will air live from SEC Network’s Charlotte studios weekdays this fall.

Each weekly show on SEC Network’s fall schedule will re-air multiple times throughout the week with select studio shows available on demand on the ESPN App.

Day Time (ET) Program Monday 8 a.m. SEC This Morning Presented by YellaWood 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Regions 7 p.m. Thinking Out Loud 8 p.m. SEC in 60 Presented by Farm Rich 9 p.m. SEC Featured Tuesday 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. SEC Now Presented by Marathon 8 p.m. SEC Inside Wednesday 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. Out of Pocket Thursday 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Friday 8 a.m. SEC This Morning 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Johnsonville 7 p.m. SEC Now Presented by Auto-Owners Insurance Saturday 9 a.m. Marty & McGee Presented by Old Trapper 10 a.m. SEC Nation* 3 p.m. SEC Now Presented by YellaWood 7 p.m. SEC Now Presented by YellaWood 10:30 p.m. SEC Football Final Presented By Academy Sports + Outdoors

*SEC Nation presenting sponsors rotate on a weekly basis between Academy Sports + Outdoors, Aflac, Dr Pepper, Johnsonville and Regions.

About SEC Network

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises hundreds of games across the SEC’s 21 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC Nation, Thinking Out Loud and Rally Cap, daily news and information with SEC Now, original content such as TrueSouth, SEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more. Hundreds of additional live events are available for streaming exclusively on SEC Network’s digital companion, SEC Network+, via the ESPN App and SECNetwork.com. The network is also available in more than 135 countries throughout Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia via ESPN Player, ESPN’s sports streaming service in the region.

-30-