SEC Network Signs Super Bowl Champion and Ole Miss Great Deuce McAllister to Analyst Role

SEC Network has added New Orleans Saints Hall of Famer and Super Bowl Champion Deuce McAllister to its roster this fall. McAllister will join veteran play-by-play commentator Dave Neal and first-year college football reporter Andraya Carter for afternoon SEC contests this season. His first game assignment will be Alabama State at Auburn on Saturday, Sept. 11.

“I am excited to join ESPN and SEC Network this fall,” said McAllister. “I look forward to talking ball every Saturday with great fans across the country.”

McAllister was drafted in the first round of the 2001 NFL Draft by the Saints, where he spent his entire eight-year pro career. He garnered Pro Bowl honors in 2002 and 2003 and earned a Super Bowl ring in 2009. His 49 rushing touchdowns are the most in franchise history and he is tied for third all-time in touchdowns in franchise history with 55.

McAllister joins other fellow Saints players Roman Harper and Benjamin Watson on SEC Network’s college football analyst roster.

“Deuce is a Pro Bowler and an SEC legend who brings a tremendous knowledge of the game and a fresh perspective to our coverage on SEC Network. We’re thrilled that he’s joined our college football roster this season,” said Steve Ackels, ESPN senior coordinating producer.

An All-SEC selection in 1998 and 1999, McAllister finished his legendary college career at Ole Miss as the school record-holder in carries (616), yards (3,060), rushing touchdowns (36), total touchdowns (41), points (246) and 100-yard games (13).

-30-