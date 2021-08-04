Sunday Night Baseball to Air Exclusively on ABC for First Time as Chicago Cubs Host American League Central-Leading Chicago White Sox at Historic Wrigley Field

Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell will air exclusively on ABC for the first time in the iconic franchise’s 32-year history, August 8, at 7 p.m. ET. The American League Central-leading Chicago White Sox and reigning AL MVP Jose Abreu will visit the Chicago Cubs and Willson Contreras in the national game of the week at historic Wrigley Field.

The Sunday Night Baseball team of Matt Vasgersian, World Series Champion and analyst Alex Rodriguez and reporter Buster Olney will provide commentary from site. The ESPN Radio voices of Sunday Night Baseball, Jon “Boog” Sciambi and Chris Singleton, will describe the action over the airwaves with coverage beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday Night Baseball is also available in Spanish on ESPN Deportes.

In 2020, ABC aired its first MLB Postseason game in 25 years (since 1995) during the MLB Wild Card Series, produced by ESPN. The Sunday Night Baseball telecast will feature flashbacks to memorable MLB on ABC moments as well as tributes to some of the greats to call MLB on ABC games, including 2021 Ford C. Frick Award-winner Al Michaels, who will briefly join Vasgersian, Rodriguez and Olney remotely during the telecast to reminisce about MLB on ABC.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown will precede Sunday Night Baseball at 6 p.m. on ESPN. Karl Ravech hosts Baseball Tonight, with analyst Eduardo Perez and Senior MLB Insider Jeff Passan, plus additional contributions from reporter Jesse Rogers. BBTN Live, ESPN’s digital MLB pregame show, will stream on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and the ESPN App at 6:30 p.m. Phil Murphy will host with Joon Lee and Clinton Yates. The trio will preview Sunday Night Baseball, discuss the White Sox’s chances of winning the AL Pennant and react to the Cubs’ trade deadline moves.

The White Sox return to ESPN Monday, August 9, as they visit the Minnesota Twins and Josh Donaldson on Monday Night Baseball Presented by USAA. Dave Flemming and Olympic Gold Medalist Jessica Mendoza will provide commentary for the full national telecast at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

Coverage continues on Wednesday, August 11, when the World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts visit the Philadelphia Phillies and Bryce Harper at 7 p.m. on ESPN. Ravech, Perez and Kurkjian will call the game, which will be subject to blackout restrictions in the Los Angeles market.

The Phillies are also in action on ESPN on Friday, August 6, as they host the first place New York Mets and newly acquired Javier Báez. Mike Monaco and Xavier Scruggs will provide commentary at 7 p.m. This game is subject to blackout restrictions in both the New York and Philadelphia markets.

The Atlanta Braves and Freddie Freeman visit the St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldshmidt back-to-back nights on ESPN, Wednesday and Thursday at 8 p.m. Ravech, Kurkjian and Doug Glanville will call Wednesday’s action, and Kevin Connors and Scruggs will provide commentary on Thursday. Both games are full national telecasts.

This week on ESPN.com, Passan will review the blockbuster 2021 MLB Trade Deadline and its impact on the rest of the season. Plus, Glanville will detail the player experience of going to a new clubhouse after being traded at the deadline. Thursday, Kiley McDaniel will release his midseason top 50 prospects rankings on ESPN+. Friday, ESPN.com will look back at “The Rally Cat Game,” four years after a kitten halted Cardinals game action after running onto the field at Busch Stadium.

Upcoming ESPN Major League Baseball game schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Platforms Wed, Aug 4 8 p.m. Wednesday Night Baseball Presented by Hankook Tire: Atlanta Braves vs. St. Louis Cardinals Karl Ravech, Doug Glanville, Tim Kurkjian ESPN, ESPN App Thu, Aug 5 8 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Telecast Presented by Taco Bell Kevin Connors, Xavier Scruggs ESPN, ESPN App Fri, Aug 6 7 p.m. New York Mets* vs. Philadelphia Phillies*

Telecast Presented by USAA Mike Monaco, Xavier Scruggs ESPN, ESPN App Sun, Aug 8 7 p.m. Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell: Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs ABC: Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez, Buster Olney ESPN Radio: Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Chris Singleton ABC, ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes Mon, Aug 9 8 p.m. Monday Night Baseball Presented by USAA: Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins Dave Flemming, Jessica Mendoza ESPN, ESPN App Wed, Aug 11 7 p.m. Los Angeles Dodgers* vs. Philadelphia Phillies Telecast Presented by USAA Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian ESPN, ESPN App

*Blackout restrictions apply to local markets

Upcoming MLB on ESPN+ Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Wed, Aug 4 12:30 p.m. Minnesota Twins vs. Cincinnati Reds Thu, Aug 5 3 p.m. Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies Fri, Aug 6 8:30 p.m. Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies Sun, Aug 8 4 p.m. Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres Mon, Aug 9 6 p.m. Cincinnati Reds vs. Cleveland Indians Tue, Aug 10 10 p.m. Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Angels Wed, Aug 11 2 p.m. Colorado Rockies vs. Houston Astros

*Local blackout restrictions apply to all games

