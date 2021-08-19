The ESPN College Football Podcast Expands with New Hosts & Episodes Every Weekday Morning Beginning Aug. 30

The ESPN College Football Podcast is expanding for the 2021 season with five new episodes every week available Monday-Friday mornings beginning Aug. 30.

Returning hosts Kirk Herbstreit, Kevin Negandhi and David Pollack will be joined by a new team of voices including Matt Barrie, Rece Davis, Paul Finebaum, Joey Galloway and Booger McFarland as well as regular appearances from additional ESPN analysts and reporters. Every weekday, the team of top college football experts will provide can’t-miss insider perspective and analysis along with special guest interviews to keep fans entertained and informed on the latest news and key storylines all season long.

The ESPN College Football Podcast and the entire ESPN podcast library is available wherever you download your podcasts and on ESPN.com.

Expanding ESPN Podcasts Lineup

The expansion of The ESPN College Football Podcast marks another recent addition to the ESPN Podcasts lineup, which also saw the premiere of Black History Always with Clinton Yates (July 28) and the UFC-focused DC & RC with Daniel Cormier and Ryan Clark (July 8). More can’t-miss shows with industry-leading voices will launch in the coming months with details to be announced soon.

About ESPN Podcasts

ESPN Audio launched its first podcast in 2005 and is a leader in the sports genre – in 2020 ESPN Podcasts were downloaded a record 499.3 million times by on average an estimated 4.8 million listeners a month – with more than 35 original offerings, plus shows from ESPN Radio and television. Offerings focus on “sports passions” (NFL, NBA, MLB, etc.), storytelling (30 for 30 and ESPN Daily) and compelling personalities (including The Right Time with Bomani Jones, That’s What She Said with Sarah Spain and Jalen & Jacoby).

