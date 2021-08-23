Three-Part Documentary “05” Chronicling Texas Football’s Iconic 2005 Championship Season Premieres August 30, Exclusively on Longhorn Network

Documentary Revisits the 2005 Texas Football Season and the Longhorns’ Run to the BCS National Championship

Interviews with Vince Young, Matthew McConaughey , Lance Armstrong and More

Hour-long Episodes to Air at 8 p.m. CT, Aug. 30 – Sept. 1, Exclusively on LHN

Longhorn Network offers an exclusive and unfiltered look inside Texas football’s 2005 season and its unforgettable run to the BCS Championship with the new three-part documentary, 05. All three episodes will air exclusively on LHN, ESPN’s 24-hour network devoted to the University of Texas, Monday, Aug. 30 – Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. CT.

Fans will get an unprecedented look at the 2005 Texas football team that ESPN named the most dominant college football champion of the BCS era, and its journey that culminated with an incredible finish and UT’s fourth national championship in program history.

Directed by LHN producers Nick Hetherington and Michael Holmes, each 60-minute episode will feature rare footage from the crew that followed the Longhorns throughout the 2005 season, as well as nearly 40 new interviews with players and celebrities, including legendary quarterback Vince Young, Matthew McConaughey, Bun B, Lance Armstrong, Roger Clemens, Mack Brown, Chris Fowler, Holly Rowe, Kirk Herbstreit, Michael Huff, Jamaal Charles, Richard Linklater, and many more.

“To tackle a project like this – a story so well-known and a game we know our viewers have seen many times, we knew it needed to be special,” said LHN coordinating producer Ande Wall. “I’ve been at LHN since we launched in 2011 and I learned a lot from these films, including that Ice Cube definitely thought VY’s knee was down. Even the most diehard Texas fan will walk away knowing something they didn’t before watching 05.”

Date Time (CT) Program Network Mon, Aug. 30 8 p.m. 05 Episode 1: The Build Up LHN Tue, Aug. 31 8 p.m. 05 Episode 2: The Delivery LHN Wed, Sept. 1 8 p.m. 05 Episode 3: The Final Act LHN

