VIVO IPL Cricket, ICC T20 World Cup to Stream Live on ESPN+

The 14th season of VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) will resume with the Chennai Super Kings playing the Mumbai Indians in Dubai on Sunday, September 19, and the match will be streamed live in the U.S. on ESPN+, featuring more than 30 IPL matches on ESPN+ through the remainder of the 2021 schedule.

In addition to the league stage, which concludes with Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Delhi Capitals on October 8, ESPN+ will stream live 1st Qualifier, Eliminator and Qualifier 2 matches, as well as the 2021 VIVO IPL Final on Friday, October 15, in Dubai. In 2022, all 60 matches of the IPL season will stream live on ESPN+ beginning in March.

ESPN+ will also stream 48 matches of the ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2021, beginning Sunday, October 17, from the United Arab Emirates. Starting next year, ESPN+ will stream a series of ICC World Cup events totaling 170 matches through 2023. These include the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in 2022 from New Zealand and ICC Men’s T20 World Cup from Australia in 2022, and the ICC Men’s World Cup Qualifier from Zimbabwe and ICC Women’s T20 World Cup from South Africa, along with the quadrennial ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup from India in 2023.

Also, later this year ESPN+ will provide cricket fans in the U.S. live coverage of the BCCI (Board of Cricket Council in India) Home Tours hosting South Africa and New Zealand, in addition to BCCI Home Tours with West Indies and Sri Lanka next year, and New Zealand and Australia in 2023.

“For cricket fans it doesn’t get any better than VIVO IPL and the ICC World Cup events, and we look forward to presenting all of it and more to our cricket fans in the U.S. on ESPN+ and ESPNCricinfo,” said John Lasker, Vice President, Digital Media Programming, ESPN. “We remain committed to delivering the most comprehensive coverage of top international cricket to a growing fan base in the U.S.”

All VIVO IPL, ICC World Cup and BCCI matches will be streamed in both English and Hindi.

With the addition of VIVO IPL, ICC World Cup events and BCCI Home Tours, ESPN+ continues to build a comprehensive, world class offering for cricket fans in the U.S. with more than 230 matches per year, including New Zealand Cricket and Cricket West Indies matches, a growing on-demand archive of cricket match highlights and clips, and ESPNCricinfo.com, the world’s leading source for cricket news, analysis and information across a variety of platforms.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 14.9 million subscribers.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads).

