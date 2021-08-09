X Games and Meet Minneapolis Commission Mural with Hennepin Theatre Trust and MN African American Heritage Museum and Gallery

In order to commemorate the X Games’ three-year tenure in downtown Minneapolis, X Games, Meet Minneapolis and Hennepin Theatre Trust commissioned a large-scale mural with help from the Minnesota African American Heritage Museum and Gallery as a parting gift to the city. The mural is created by local artist Reggie LeFlore to celebrate the gifts and abilities of the youth of downtown Minneapolis, and will be located in the Hennepin Theatre District in downtown Minneapolis.

X Games has long been committed to empowering the next generation to create a world of belonging. Shred Hate, Choose Kindness, a bullying prevention program created by ESPN and X Games, seeks to eliminate bullying and address racial equity. The program has ignited student compassion through collaboration with schools and nonprofit organizations in the Minneapolis area and across the nation.

WHAT: As a part of Downtown MPLS Street Art Festival, the mural unveiling event will include a DJ spinning beats all day, dance performances, refreshments and food. 3rd Lair skatepark will create a pop-up skate park at the mural location and limited edition prints of the mural will be available for fans.

WHO: Artist Reggie LeFlore crafts portraits with vibrant colors and contemporary elements that aim to capture the energy and spirit of his subjects’ stories. LeFlore’s inspirations are drawn from the concepts and philosophies of Street Art culture and illustration and use aerosol, acrylic paint and various graphic design techniques to construct pieces in varying styles, scales and surfaces. He uses visual arts to amplify both his surrounding environments and the narratives contained within them. Originally from Omaha, Nebraska, LeFlore now calls the Twin Cities home.

WHEN: Thursday, August 12

12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

12:30 p.m. remarks

Reggie LeFlore, Mural artist

Mark Nerenhausen, president/CEO Hennepin Theatre Trust

Melvin Tennant, president/CEO Meet Minneapolis

WHERE: 730 1st Ave at 8th Street

RSVP: If you are interested in covering the event or setting up interviews with X Games representatives or athletes, please RSVP to [email protected].

