ABC and ESPN Networks to Televise Seven College Football Conference Championship Games, Dec. 3-4

College football’s regular season across ABC and ESPN networks will conclude with seven conference championship games December 3-4, including the ACC, American, Big 12, MAC, Pac-12, Sun Belt and SWAC.

Conference championship action kicks off Friday, Dec. 3, with the Pac-12 Championship Game from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The matchup is set for 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Championship Saturday features six games across ABC, ESPN and ESPN2, beginning with a pair of noon kickoffs through the final whistle of the primetime matchup.

At 12 p.m., the Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship Game from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas starts the day on ABC, while the Rocket Mortgage MAC Championship Game is scheduled for Ford Field in Detroit on ESPN.

A trio of afternoon games, all from campus sites yet to be determined, are scheduled for ABC, ESPN and ESPNU. At 3:30 p.m., the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game will commence on ESPN. At 4 p.m., the American Athletic Conference Championship Game will kick off on ABC with the SWAC Championship Game on ESPN2.

In primetime, the Subway ACC Championship Game closes out Championship Saturday from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. on ABC.

All conference championship games will be available on the ESPN App. ESPN Radio will also broadcast the Big 12 and ACC Championship games, as well as the Pac-12 Championship on Dec. 3, including a 30-minute pregame show for each.

Championship Weekend Clinched with College Football Playoff Selection Day on Dec. 5

ESPN’s conference championship weekend will culminate Sunday, Dec. 5 with Selection Day. ESPN will exclusively reveal the College Football Playoff Selection Committee’s final rankings, which will determine the four College Football Playoff semifinalists and the complete New Year’s Six participants. Later in the day, the full Bowl Season schedule and opponents will be released.

Selection Day programming details will be announced in the coming weeks.