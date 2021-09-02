ACC Network Announces The Huddle Road Shows for September and October

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will take its signature football program The Huddle on the road this season and will originate live on ACC campuses three times during September and October.

The Huddle, with host Jordan Cornette and analysts Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel and Mark Richt, will be live from 10 a.m. – noon ET, and will have halftime and postgame coverage throughout the day from the following locations ahead of key ACC matchups this fall:

Virginia at No. 10 North Carolina | Saturday, Sept. 18 | 7:30 p.m. ET | ACCN

An ACC Coastal Division showdown and the “South’s Oldest Rivalry” will be showcased on September 18 in Chapel Hill with Virginia and North Carolina meeting for the 126th time in series history. The Tar Heels’ own a 64-57-4 mark against the Cavaliers all-time but Virginia has won the last four straight games, including last season’s 44-41 thriller in Charlottesville.

Boston College at No. 3 Clemson | Saturday, Oct. 2 | TBA | ACCN

ACCN will be on hand to celebrate Homecoming at Clemson as Dabo Swinney and the Tigers welcome second-year head coach Jeff Hafley and the Eagles to Death Valley for an Atlantic Division matchup on October 2. Last season, the Eagles nearly pulled off the upset before Clemson rallied in the second half to win 34-28.

No. 9 Notre Dame at Virginia Tech | Saturday, Oct. 9 | TBA | ACCN

The Hokies and Fighting Irish clash for the fourth time in the series’ history and second time at Lane Stadium on October 9. Virginia Tech is the second of five ACC opponents the Fighting Irish will face this season. Notre Dame topped Virginia Tech, 21-20, in the two teams’ last meeting on November 2, 2019.

Additional The Huddle live set locations will be announced in the coming weeks.

