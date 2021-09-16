ACC Network’s 2021-22 Regular-Season Women’s Basketball Slate Revealed
- More Than 75 Games and 60 Conference Matchups Scheduled for ACCN
- Thursday Doubleheaders, Sunday Quadruple Headers Highlight the 2021-22 Slate
- Big Ten/ACC Challenge Games Set for December
ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, unveiled its full women’s basketball regular-season television slate for the 2021-22 season Wednesday during the Nothing But Net: Basketball Schedule Release special. ACCN will air more than 75 games, including 60 conference matchups, 11 Thursday night doubleheaders and eight Sunday quadruple headers for the upcoming season. In addition, ACCNX, ACCN’s digital platform available on the ESPN App, will stream several matchups throughout the season.
ACCWBB on ACCN Tips Off Sunday, Nov. 14
ACCN’s coverage of ACC women’s basketball tips off Sunday, Nov. 14 with a doubleheader beginning at noon ET as Syracuse hosts Notre Dame at The Dome for both teams’ conference opener. The second game of Sunday’s doubleheader features reigning ACC Champion NC State taking on Florida at 2 p.m. The Wolfpack are scheduled to make 11 appearances this season on ACCN, including a matchup with rival North Carolina in Raleigh on Thursday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. and a trip to Notre Dame on Sunday, Jan. 9.
Conference play on ACCN hits a high gear on Sunday, Dec. 19 with the first quadruple header of the ACC season featuring Duke at Miami (noon), Florida State hosting Virginia Tech (2 p.m.), Virginia at NC State (4 p.m.) and Wake Forest facing Georgia Tech (6 p.m.).
Big Ten/ACC Challenge
ACCN will feature four Big Ten/ACC Challenge games this season with a pair of doubleheaders on Wednesday, Dec. 1 and Thursday, Dec. 2. Pitt hosts Rutgers and Syracuse matches up with Ohio State on December 1, while Boston College meets Penn State and Clemson takes on Northwestern on December 2.
ACC Teams Ranked in ESPN’s Way Too Early Top 25
Six women’s teams – No. 6 Louisville, No. 8 NC State, No. 17 Florida State, No. 20 Georgia Tech, No. 23 Virginia Tech and No. 24 Notre Dame are ranked in ESPN’s Way Too Early Top 25 poll.
Additional games on ESPN Networks will be announced in the coming weeks.
2021-22 ACC Women’s Basketball on ACC Network
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Sun, Nov. 14
|Noon
|Notre Dame at Syracuse
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|Florida at NC State
|ACCN
|Thu, Nov. 18
|6 p.m.
|FAU at Miami
|ACCN
|Sun, Nov. 21
|2 p.m.
|Penn State at Clemson
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Auburn at Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|East Carolina at Wake Forest
|ACCN
|Sun, Nov. 28
|2 p.m.
|Troy at Duke
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Richmond at Virginia
|ACCN
|Wed, Dec. 1
|6 p.m./8 p.m.
|Rutgers at Pitt
Big Ten/ACC Challenge
|ACCN
|6 p.m./8 p.m.
|Ohio State at Syracuse
Big Ten/ACC Challenge
|ACCN
|6 p.m./8 p.m.
|Penn State at Boston College
Big Ten/ACC Challenge
|ACCN
|6 p.m./8 p.m.
|Northwestern at Clemson
Big Ten/ACC Challenge
|ACCN
|Sun, Dec. 5
|Noon
|Belmont at Louisville
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|Tennessee at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|Fri, Dec. 10
|6/7 p.m.
|NC State at Pitt
|ACCN
|Sun, Dec. 11
|4 p.m.
|New Hampshire at Boston College
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|Clemson at Syracuse
|ACCN
|Wed, Dec. 15
|6/7 p.m.
|South Carolina at Duke
|ACCN
|Thu, Dec. 16
|6 p.m.
|Georgia at NC State
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|Eastern Kentucky at Louisville
|ACCN
|Sun, Dec. 19
|Noon
|Duke at Miami
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at Florida State
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Virginia at NC State
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|Wake Forest at Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|Thu, Dec. 30
|6 p.m.
|Syracuse at North Carolina
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|Duke at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|Sun, Jan. 2
|Noon
|Louisville at Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|Miami at Virginia
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at Wake Forest
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|Clemson at North Carolina
|ACCN
|Thu, Jan. 6
|6 p.m.
|Clemson at Florida State
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|North Carolina at NC State
|ACCN
|Sun, Jan. 9
|Noon
|Louisville at Miami
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|NC State at Notre Dame
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Virginia at Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at North Carolina
|ACCN
|Thu, Jan. 13
|6 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at Duke
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|Florida State at Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|Sun, Jan. 16
|Noon
|Louisville at Boston College
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Miami
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Duke at NC State
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|Clemson at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|Thu, Jan. 20
|6 p.m.
|Pitt at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Syracuse
|ACCN
|Sun, Jan. 23
|Noon
|North Carolina at Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|Wake Forest at Louisville
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at NC State
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|Virginia at Duke
|ACCN
|Thu, Jan. 27
|6 p.m.
|Syracuse at Notre Dame
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|Florida State at Louisville
|ACCN
|Sun, Jan. 30
|Noon/4 p.m.
|Pitt at Syracuse
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|Boston College at Notre Dame
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Clemson
|ACCN
|TBD
|Duke at Louisville
|ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU/ACCN
|TBD
|NC State at North Carolina
|ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU/ACCN
|Thu, Feb. 3
|6 p.m.
|Florida State at NC State
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at Notre Dame
|ACCN
|Sun, Feb. 6
|Noon
|Miami at North Carolina
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|Notre Dame at Florida State
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Clemson at Virginia
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|Wake Forest at Duke
|ACCN
|Thu, Feb. 10
|6 p.m.
|Florida State at Duke
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|NC State at Boston College
|ACCN
|Sun, Feb. 13
|Noon
|Florida State at Miami
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|Syracuse at Pitt
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Virginia at Wake Forest
|ACCN
|Thu, Feb. 17
|6 p.m.
|Pitt at Miami
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|Notre Dame at Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|Sun, Feb. 20
|Noon
|Wake Forest at Boston College
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at Louisville
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Pitt at Virginia
|ACCN
|Thu, Feb. 24
|6 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Florida State
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|Clemson at Notre Dame
|ACCN
|Sun, Feb. 27
|Noon
|Boston College at Syracuse
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|Florida State at Pitt
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|NC State at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|TBD
|Duke at North Carolina
|ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU/ACCN
|TBD
|Louisville at Notre Dame
|ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU/ACCN
*Schedules are subject to change
About ACC Network
Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) and its digital platform ACCNX is a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. ACCN televises more than 500 regular-season and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. Together, ACCN and its digital platform, ACCNX, combine to feature more than 1,500 ACC events each year. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.
Carriage agreements are in place with the following video providers: AT&T TV, Cox, DIRECTV, DISH Network, fuboTV, Google Fiber, Hulu+ Live TV, Mediacom, Optimum, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, Verizon Fios, YouTube TV, members of the NCTC, NRTC and Vivicast, among others. All ACCN games will also be available on the ESPN App to authenticated subscribers. Fans interested in learning more about ACCN can visit www.GetACCN.com.