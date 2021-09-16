ACC Network’s 2021-22 Regular-Season Women’s Basketball Slate Revealed

More Than 75 Games and 60 Conference Matchups Scheduled for ACCN

Thursday Doubleheaders, Sunday Quadruple Headers Highlight the 2021-22 Slate

Big Ten/ACC Challenge Games Set for December

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, unveiled its full women’s basketball regular-season television slate for the 2021-22 season Wednesday during the Nothing But Net: Basketball Schedule Release special. ACCN will air more than 75 games, including 60 conference matchups, 11 Thursday night doubleheaders and eight Sunday quadruple headers for the upcoming season. In addition, ACCNX, ACCN’s digital platform available on the ESPN App, will stream several matchups throughout the season.

ACCWBB on ACCN Tips Off Sunday, Nov. 14

ACCN’s coverage of ACC women’s basketball tips off Sunday, Nov. 14 with a doubleheader beginning at noon ET as Syracuse hosts Notre Dame at The Dome for both teams’ conference opener. The second game of Sunday’s doubleheader features reigning ACC Champion NC State taking on Florida at 2 p.m. The Wolfpack are scheduled to make 11 appearances this season on ACCN, including a matchup with rival North Carolina in Raleigh on Thursday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. and a trip to Notre Dame on Sunday, Jan. 9.

Conference play on ACCN hits a high gear on Sunday, Dec. 19 with the first quadruple header of the ACC season featuring Duke at Miami (noon), Florida State hosting Virginia Tech (2 p.m.), Virginia at NC State (4 p.m.) and Wake Forest facing Georgia Tech (6 p.m.).

Big Ten/ACC Challenge

ACCN will feature four Big Ten/ACC Challenge games this season with a pair of doubleheaders on Wednesday, Dec. 1 and Thursday, Dec. 2. Pitt hosts Rutgers and Syracuse matches up with Ohio State on December 1, while Boston College meets Penn State and Clemson takes on Northwestern on December 2.

ACC Teams Ranked in ESPN’s Way Too Early Top 25

Six women’s teams – No. 6 Louisville, No. 8 NC State, No. 17 Florida State, No. 20 Georgia Tech, No. 23 Virginia Tech and No. 24 Notre Dame are ranked in ESPN’s Way Too Early Top 25 poll.

Additional games on ESPN Networks will be announced in the coming weeks.

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Sun, Nov. 14 Noon Notre Dame at Syracuse ACCN 2 p.m. Florida at NC State ACCN Thu, Nov. 18 6 p.m. FAU at Miami ACCN Sun, Nov. 21 2 p.m. Penn State at Clemson ACCN 4 p.m. Auburn at Georgia Tech ACCN 6 p.m. East Carolina at Wake Forest ACCN Sun, Nov. 28 2 p.m. Troy at Duke ACCN 4 p.m. Richmond at Virginia ACCN Wed, Dec. 1 6 p.m./8 p.m. Rutgers at Pitt Big Ten/ACC Challenge ACCN 6 p.m./8 p.m. Ohio State at Syracuse Big Ten/ACC Challenge ACCN 6 p.m./8 p.m. Penn State at Boston College Big Ten/ACC Challenge ACCN 6 p.m./8 p.m. Northwestern at Clemson Big Ten/ACC Challenge ACCN Sun, Dec. 5 Noon Belmont at Louisville ACCN 2 p.m. Tennessee at Virginia Tech ACCN Fri, Dec. 10 6/7 p.m. NC State at Pitt ACCN Sun, Dec. 11 4 p.m. New Hampshire at Boston College ACCN 6 p.m. Clemson at Syracuse ACCN Wed, Dec. 15 6/7 p.m. South Carolina at Duke ACCN Thu, Dec. 16 6 p.m. Georgia at NC State ACCN 8 p.m. Eastern Kentucky at Louisville ACCN Sun, Dec. 19 Noon Duke at Miami ACCN 2 p.m. Virginia Tech at Florida State ACCN 4 p.m. Virginia at NC State ACCN 6 p.m. Wake Forest at Georgia Tech ACCN Thu, Dec. 30 6 p.m. Syracuse at North Carolina ACCN 8 p.m. Duke at Virginia Tech ACCN Sun, Jan. 2 Noon Louisville at Georgia Tech ACCN 2 p.m. Miami at Virginia ACCN 4 p.m. Virginia Tech at Wake Forest ACCN 6 p.m. Clemson at North Carolina ACCN Thu, Jan. 6 6 p.m. Clemson at Florida State ACCN 8 p.m. North Carolina at NC State ACCN Sun, Jan. 9 Noon Louisville at Miami ACCN 2 p.m. NC State at Notre Dame ACCN 4 p.m. Virginia at Georgia Tech ACCN 6 p.m. Virginia Tech at North Carolina ACCN Thu, Jan. 13 6 p.m. Virginia Tech at Duke ACCN 8 p.m. Florida State at Georgia Tech ACCN Sun, Jan. 16 Noon Louisville at Boston College ACCN 2 p.m. Georgia Tech at Miami ACCN 4 p.m. Duke at NC State ACCN 6 p.m. Clemson at Virginia Tech ACCN Thu, Jan. 20 6 p.m. Pitt at Virginia Tech ACCN 8 p.m. Georgia Tech at Syracuse ACCN Sun, Jan. 23 Noon North Carolina at Georgia Tech ACCN 2 p.m. Wake Forest at Louisville ACCN 4 p.m. Virginia Tech at NC State ACCN 6 p.m. Virginia at Duke ACCN Thu, Jan. 27 6 p.m. Syracuse at Notre Dame ACCN 8 p.m. Florida State at Louisville ACCN Sun, Jan. 30 Noon/4 p.m. Pitt at Syracuse ACCN 2 p.m. Boston College at Notre Dame ACCN 6 p.m. Georgia Tech at Clemson ACCN TBD Duke at Louisville ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU/ACCN TBD NC State at North Carolina ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU/ACCN Thu, Feb. 3 6 p.m. Florida State at NC State ACCN 8 p.m. Virginia Tech at Notre Dame ACCN Sun, Feb. 6 Noon Miami at North Carolina ACCN 2 p.m. Notre Dame at Florida State ACCN 4 p.m. Clemson at Virginia ACCN 6 p.m. Wake Forest at Duke ACCN Thu, Feb. 10 6 p.m. Florida State at Duke ACCN 8 p.m. NC State at Boston College ACCN Sun, Feb. 13 Noon Florida State at Miami ACCN 2 p.m. Syracuse at Pitt ACCN 4 p.m. Virginia at Wake Forest ACCN Thu, Feb. 17 6 p.m. Pitt at Miami ACCN 8 p.m. Notre Dame at Georgia Tech ACCN Sun, Feb. 20 Noon Wake Forest at Boston College ACCN 2 p.m. Virginia Tech at Louisville ACCN 4 p.m. Pitt at Virginia ACCN Thu, Feb. 24 6 p.m. Georgia Tech at Florida State ACCN 8 p.m. Clemson at Notre Dame ACCN Sun, Feb. 27 Noon Boston College at Syracuse ACCN 2 p.m. Florida State at Pitt ACCN 6 p.m. NC State at Virginia Tech ACCN TBD Duke at North Carolina ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU/ACCN TBD Louisville at Notre Dame ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU/ACCN

*Schedules are subject to change

About ACC Network

Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) and its digital platform ACCNX is a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. ACCN televises more than 500 regular-season and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. Together, ACCN and its digital platform, ACCNX, combine to feature more than 1,500 ACC events each year. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.

