‘All for Hockey’: ESPN Releases New Creative for the NHL’s Return to The Walt Disney Company

ESPN has released its creative promoting the National Hockey League’s return to The Walt Disney Company’s linear and direct-to-consumer platforms for sports – ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ and Hulu. “All for Hockey” embraces the intersection of hockey and humanity, telling the story of the game of hockey from the perspective of a wide variety of fans. ESPN worked with agency Fallon and director Michael Lawrence to capture that sentiment, focusing on creating real intimacy in each scene.

The creative debuted last night during ESPN’s coverage of Monday Night Football and will run across Disney’s owned and other paid linear and digital platforms in the lead up to and throughout the NHL season.

“TWDC believes in the game of hockey, and as real fans, we are thrilled to bring this game to center stage,” said Laura Gentile, Executive Vice President, Commercial Marketing, Disney Networks & ESPN. ‘All for Hockey’ looks into the lives and passions of hockey fans, who can now enjoy the NHL in more ways than ever before, including more than 1,000 games on ESPN+”

Charlie Wolff, Creative Director, Fallon said, “Hockey has the most dedicated and intense fanbase in all of sport, which can make the barrier to fandom seem high. But hockey has the best parts of all sports – rivalry, triumph, heartbreak, combat, betrayal and redemption – and it’s these universal human truths that ‘All For Hockey’ seeks to convey in a way that respects the hockey faithful, while inviting in more casual fans.”

‘All for Hockey’ is the first creative campaign that has debuted since The Walt Disney Company, ESPN and the National Hockey League announced a historic and innovative seven-year television, streaming and media rights deal in March 2021, beginning with the 2021-2022 season and continuing through the 2027-28 season.

