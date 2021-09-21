‘All for Hockey’: ESPN Releases New Creative for the NHL’s Return to The Walt Disney Company
ESPN has released its creative promoting the National Hockey League’s return to The Walt Disney Company’s linear and direct-to-consumer platforms for sports – ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ and Hulu. “All for Hockey” embraces the intersection of hockey and humanity, telling the story of the game of hockey from the perspective of a wide variety of fans. ESPN worked with agency Fallon and director Michael Lawrence to capture that sentiment, focusing on creating real intimacy in each scene.
The creative debuted last night during ESPN’s coverage of Monday Night Football and will run across Disney’s owned and other paid linear and digital platforms in the lead up to and throughout the NHL season.
“TWDC believes in the game of hockey, and as real fans, we are thrilled to bring this game to center stage,” said Laura Gentile, Executive Vice President, Commercial Marketing, Disney Networks & ESPN. ‘All for Hockey’ looks into the lives and passions of hockey fans, who can now enjoy the NHL in more ways than ever before, including more than 1,000 games on ESPN+”
Charlie Wolff, Creative Director, Fallon said, “Hockey has the most dedicated and intense fanbase in all of sport, which can make the barrier to fandom seem high. But hockey has the best parts of all sports – rivalry, triumph, heartbreak, combat, betrayal and redemption – and it’s these universal human truths that ‘All For Hockey’ seeks to convey in a way that respects the hockey faithful, while inviting in more casual fans.”
‘All for Hockey’ is the first creative campaign that has debuted since The Walt Disney Company, ESPN and the National Hockey League announced a historic and innovative seven-year television, streaming and media rights deal in March 2021, beginning with the 2021-2022 season and continuing through the 2027-28 season.
Credits:
Client: ESPN
EVP, Marketing, ESPN & Networks: Laura Gentile
EVP & GM, ESPN+: Russell Wolff
VP, Marketing: Emeka Ofodile
Director, Marketing: Lucas Ferraro
Director, ESPN+ Marketing: Chris Blumberg
Coordinator, Marketing: Maddy Cooper
Creative Agency: Fallon
Co-Chief Creative Officer: Nikki Baker
Co-Chief Creative Officer: Leslie Shaffer
Creative Director: Charlie Wolff
Art Director: Chris Berry
Copywriter: Matt Hunziker
Head of Production: Erin Simle
Producer: Kolter Ridge
Director of Business Affairs: Brendan Lawrence
Account Director: Payton Gallogly
Group Strategy Director: Chad Koehnen
Production: Arts & Sciences
Director/DP: Michael Lawrence
Managing Director/Executive Producer: Mal Ward
Director of Production/Executive Producer: Christa Skotland
Head of Production: Milena Milicevic
Line Producer: Matt MacLennan
Service Company: Suneeva LTD
Executive Producer: Geoff Cornish
Head of Operations: Robert Perry
Editorial: Charm School
Technical Director: Jesse Thompson
Color Correction: Nice Shoes MPLS
Colorist: Oscar Oboza
Colorist Asst: Nicole Luttrell
VFX/Online Company: VOLT Studios
Executive Producer: Amanda Tibbets
VFX/Online Artist: Steve Medin
Post Production Assistant: Nick Langlois
Post Audio Studio: SisterBoss
Post Audio Proudcer: Kasi White
Sound Designer & Mixer: Jeff Marcovis
Music: In House Music + Sound
Director of Music: Christopher Wray
