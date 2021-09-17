College GameDay Built by The Home Depot Heads to Happy Valley for White Out Game as No. 10 Penn State Hosts No. 22 Auburn 

College GameDay Built by Home Depot will return to Old Main Lawn on Penn State’s campus on Saturday, Sept. 18 (9 a.m. – noon ET), ahead of the White Out game at Beaver Stadium, as the No. 10 Nittany Lions take on the No. 22 Auburn Tigers. The three-hour premier traveling pregame show will air on ESPN and ESPNU, highlighting key storylines and offering news, analysis and predictions, as GameDay captures the excitement around the return of one of the sport’s most anticipated scenes.

The 12-time Emmy Award-winning show is hosted by Rece Davis, with analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack, research producer and sports betting analyst Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica, and reporters Jen Lada and Gene Wojciechowski.

The show precedes a full slate of action across ESPN networks, beginning at noon. Herbstreit will join Chris Fowler and Holly Rowe for the Nittany Lions and Tigers matchup as part of ABC Saturday Night Football, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Show Highlights

Penn State head coach James Franklin and Alabama head coach Nick Saban join for live interviews

Let There Be White – It has become one of the signature traditions in all of college football…The White Out. What started in the student section has become a movement, for the town, the team, and 110,000 strong on Saturday nights. GameDay goes to school on the genesis of the White Out. Reporter: Gene Wojciechowski

Miami Cat – On a day where we saw major upsets, a Top-10 showdown, and plenty of highlights, the most compelling story may have involved a cat, an American Flag, and a rescue attempt in South Florida. An inside look at how it all went down from those who were there to witness it. Reporter: Jen Lada

Player Diaries – GameDay goes behind the scenes and all-access with Auburn’s Chandler Wooten and Penn State’s Jesse Luketa as they provide an inside look at how they and their teams are preparing for Saturday night’s showdown.

Won’t Back Down – Tom Petty grew up in Gainesville, and according to local legend, worked as a groundskeeper at the University of Florida. Now, his ties to the swamp are celebrated at every home game. What started out as a tribute after his death in 2017 has turned into a tradition honoring a native son and serving as a mantra for the Gators and Gainesville. Reporter: Marty Smith (In collaboration with SEC Nation)

Stats from ‘The Bear’/Corso Facts

This is road show no. 406 and Corso’s 369th headgear pick

This is GameDay’s 9th trip to Penn State

The Lions are 4-4 with GameDay in town

Corso is 5-3 in headgear picks at Penn State He has picked against Penn State 15 times and is 12-3 when picking against the Nittany Lions He has picked Penn State six times and is 4-2 in those six picks



This is the 8th time Auburn has been a road team at a GameDay site The Tigers are 1-6 in the previous seven and have lost the last five by double digits.

Corso has picked Auburn six times and is 4-2 with those picks; Saturday is 11 years to the day that Lee last donned the Auburn headgear – when Auburn beat Clemson 27-24 at Jordan-Hare He has picked against Auburn each of the last 11 times the Tigers have been involved in a GameDay site game He is 9-5 when picking against Auburn



