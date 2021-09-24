College GameDay Built by The Home Depot Live from Soldier Field in Chicago Ahead of Top-20 Matchup Between No. 12 Notre Dame and No. 18 Wisconsin

College GameDay Built by Home Depot will make its fourth visit to the Windy City this weekend, as the show originates from Soldier Field on Saturday, Sept. 25 (9 a.m. – noon ET), ahead of a top-20 matchup between No. 12 Notre Dame and No. 18 Wisconsin. The three-hour premier traveling pregame show will air on ESPN and ESPNU, highlighting key storylines and offering news, analysis and predictions.

The 12-time Emmy Award-winning show is hosted by Rece Davis, with analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack, research producer and sports betting analyst Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica, and reporters Jen Lada and Gene Wojciechowski.

The show precedes a full slate of action across ESPN networks, beginning at noon. Herbstreit will join Chris Fowler and Holly Rowe for the ABC Saturday Night Football between West Virginia and No. 4 Oklahoma, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Show Highlights

Jack is Back – Kirk Herbstreit sits down with Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan to talk what it means to play against his former team, the viral clip of his dislocated finger, and to breakdown some film of his season so far.

Hogs Resurgence – Two years ago, Sam Pittman was an unconventional choice to lead an SEC team. In less than two seasons, he is changing the culture of the Arkansas Razorbacks through his authenticity, coaching style and a rallying call that resonates with his players….”Turn that damn Jukebox on!” Reporter: Jen Lada

The Dreamer – He doesn’t believe in punting, onside kicks most of the time and has drawn praise from the likes of Bill Belichick. Nobody coaches football the way Kevin Kelley does. And no college program would give him a chance until he followed his dreams to a place he’d never heard of — tiny Clinton, S.C., and Presbyterian College, one of the smallest and most fiscally challenged schools in Division I football. Reporter: Gene Wojciechowski

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will join the show for a live interview

Steve Shaw , national coordinator for officials, will join for discussion/film review of targeting rule in college football

Stats from ‘The Bear’/Corso Facts

This is the fourth time GameDay has been in Chicago area Northwestern has hosted GameDay twice (1995, 2013), and in 2010 GameDay set up at Wrigley Field for the Illinois-Northwestern game.

This is road show 407, which of course is the area code for “Beautiful Downtown Orlando”, as resident Lee Corso likes to say.

Corso is 7-4 when picking Notre Dame with his headgear pick He is 11-5 when picking against Notre Dame. He’s won five of the last six times he’s picked against Notre Dame. The 16 times he has picked against Notre Dame represents the second-most number of times he has picked against a team; He has picked against Oklahoma 19 times.

This is the 20th time Wisconsin has been part of a game featured at the GameDay location The Badgers are 3-8 in games outside of Wisconsin which GameDay has originated Corso is 3-4 when picking Wisconsin and 5-4 when picking against the Badgers



ESPN Social and Digital

Countdown to GameDay Live is College GameDay’s pregame show, before the pregame show. Each week, host Christine Williamson and reporter Harry Lyles Jr. will usher fans into the show and the Saturday college football lineup throughout the season at 8:30 a.m. Countdown to GameDay is available on Saturday across Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, and the ESPN App.

Additionally, College GameDay: All Access on Snapchat debuts this season, with Williamson taking fans behind the scenes of the legendary pregame show College GameDay. From interviews with players and coaches to experiencing local traditions to the best GameDay signs, she will give fans everyone a look at why Saturdays are so special – even before the games start.

Fans call follow and engage in all the action each and every Saturday across College GameDay’s social platforms (Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok).

