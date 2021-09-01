Eli’s Places Debuts Today, Exclusively on ESPN+

Eli Manning will host Eli’s Places, a college football centric expansion of the Peyton’s Places franchise, on ESPN+. Join the 2-time Super Bowl MVP as he takes on his own version of his brother’s signature show to explore what makes college football a way of life across the country. Eli will travel to some of the most well-known and historic college football establishments and meet with giants in the sport to better understand what makes college football such a national sensation. The first episode of the show is available now on ESPN+.

“College football has been the foundation for some of the greatest athletes we’ve seen play. Careers have been made on these campuses, and there’s nothing quite like a Saturday in these arenas,” said Manning. “I’m ready to explore some of the most iconic college football stories on Eli’s Places and show up my brother as best host in the process.”

In episode 1, Eli meets up with Peyton and is sent off to examine the birth of college football. Joining forces with actor and comedian Jon Stewart, he explores the history of college football’s first game between Princeton and Rutgers in 1869.

Eli’s Places is produced by NFL Films in collaboration with ESPN+. The series is executive produced by Omaha Productions, an entertainment company launched by Hall of Famer Peyton Manning following his retirement from the NFL. Omaha Productions executive produces ESPN’s Monday Night Football with Peyton & Eli. The company also produces ESPN+’s Places series.

