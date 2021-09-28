ESPN and ABC Win the Night for Third Straight College Football Saturday

Saturday Night Football on ABC Ranks as College Football’s Most-Viewed Franchise, Averaging 6.5 Million Viewers

ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 Air Most-Viewed Week 4 Since 2017

Best Saturday Quadruple-Header on ESPN Since 2018

ESPN networks saw several viewership gains during Week 4 of the college football season, including the third straight Saturday of ESPN and ABC winning the night in primetime, ranking as the most-viewed networks across all genres among all viewers and key adult demos. Additionally, ABC’s Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One is the most-watched college football franchise heading into Week 5, averaging nearly 6.5 million viewers.

Saturday’s SNF matchup between West Virginia and Oklahoma was the second-most-viewed game across all networks in Week 4 with 4,502,000 average viewers, peaking with 6,273,000 viewers in the final moments of the game.

Week 4 gave ESPN one of its best viewership weeks in recent seasons, and ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 all aired their most-viewed Week 4 slates since 2017.

ESPN boasted its most-viewed Saturday quadruple-header since November 10, 2018, averaging 2,185,000 viewers in Week 4. LSU-Mississippi State was the most-viewed noon ET game on cable this year with 1,791,000 average viewers. Clemson-NC State (2,185,000 average viewers) was the most-viewed 3:30 p.m. game on cable this year and peaked with 4.5 million viewers in overtime.

Under the lights, Tennessee-Florida (3,282,000 average viewers) in primetime on ESPN was the second-most-viewed game on any cable network this year, while Arizona-Oregon (1,656,000 average viewers) was the most-viewed late-night game on any network this year.

College GameDay Built by The Home Depot registered 1,581,000 average viewers, winning Saturday morning from the Windy City with more than two million viewers in the final hour.