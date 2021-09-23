ESPN Announces Weeks 5-10 of GEICO ESPN High School Football Showcase

The 2021 GEICO ESPN High School Football Showcase will continue airing top matchups in high school football with some of the nation’s most elite talent. Combined with the previously announced 2021 GEICO ESPN High School Football Kickoff and Weeks 1-4 of the Showcase, ESPN will televise 18 high school football games across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU this season.

Weeks 5-10 of GEICO ESPN High School Football Showcase, feature seven games and include 22 ESPN 300 and ESPN Jr. 300 ranked players.

2021 GEICO ESPN High School Football Showcase Schedule (Times are listed in Eastern Time):

Player rankings are per ESPN 300 and ESPN Jr. 300

Please note: No player has signed with a school. Schools listed in parenthesis include a selection of top offers

Week 5

Friday, October 1 – Medina (Ohio) vs. Mentor (Ohio)

7 p.m. on ESPN2 from Mentor High School in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Medina looks to avenge a semifinal playoff loss to Mentor last season. They will do so behind No. 40 ranked senior Drew Allar (Penn State commit), who is the No. 3 ranked QB-PP in the country.

Mentor was state runner up in Ohio last season and they will look to slow down Allar with a top 40 ranked player of their own, No. 35 junior Brenan Vernon – DE (Notre Dame commit).

Friday, October 1 – St. Frances Academy (Md.) vs. De La Salle (Calf.)

10 p.m. on ESPN2 from De La Salle High School, in Concord, Calif.

Frances’ season was cancelled due to pandemic last year, but they return to a national schedule a leading defense that includes four ESPN 300 ranked seniors: No. 21 Derrick Moore – DE (OU commit), No. 70 Jaishawn Barham – OLB, No. 148 Cam Johnson – CB and No. 260 Nasir Pearce – DT.

De La Salle played a shortened, local spring season in California and will look forward to this national test, with No. 272 ranked junior Cooper Flanagan – TE (Notre Dame commit) one of many weapons returning on both sides of the ball.

Week 6

Friday, October 8 – St. Joseph Prep (Penn.) vs. Middletown (Del.)

5 p.m. on ESPNU from Middletown High School in Middletown, Del.

Joseph’s Prep is coming off three straight Pennsylvania state championships and return their talent on defense with No. 172 ranked senior Keenan Nelson Jr. (South Carolina) and No. 176 ranked junior Josiah Trotter – ILB.

Middletown was state runner-up in Delaware last season and they will try to capture a championship this year behind No. 108 ranked senior Braden Davis – QB (South Carolina).

Week 7

Thursday, October 14 – Collins Hill (Ga.) vs. North Gwinnett (Ga.)

8 p.m. on ESPN2 from North Gwinnett High School in Suwanee, Ga.

Collins Hill is coming off a 7A Georgia state finals appearance last season. They are one of the most talented teams in the state, with No. 3 ranked senior Travis Hunter (FSU commit) – the No. 1 CB in the class – and No. 168 ranked senior Sam Horn – QB-PP (Missouri) targeting No. 124 ranked junior Ethan Davis – TE

North Gwinnett is a household name in the Georgia 7A playoff each year. They have young talent in the junior class up front on defense with No. 273 Kayden McDonald – DT and No. 276 Grant Godfrey – OLB.

Week 8

Friday, October 22 – Berkeley Prep (Fla.) vs. Newman (La.)

9 p.m. on ESPNU from Newman School in New Orleans, La.

Newman suffered only one loss last season, which came in the Louisiana 2A state finals. Up front No. 288 senior OT Bo Bordelon – OT (LSU commit) protects Arch Manning, the No. 2 ranked junior overall and No. 1 ranked QB in the class.

Berkeley Prep advanced to the 3A semifinals in Florida. The offense returns plenty of talent in the skilled positions, while the defense features No. 165 ranked junior Keon Keeley – DE (Notre Dame commit) who will try to put pressure on Manning.

Week 9

Friday, October 29 – Clackamas (Ore.) vs. Central Catholic (Ore.)

10 p.m. on ESPNU from Hillsboro Stadium in Hillsboro, Ore.

Both schools played an abbreviated/local schedule in Oregon in 2020, with Central Catholic beating Clackamas by one score in their meeting last year. Central Catholic returns No. 289 ranked senior Emar’rion Winston – OLB (Oregon commit), as well as No. 187 ranked junior Riley Williams – TE.

Clackamas returns three 3-star recruits: Kaden Ludwick – LB (Colorado commit), Kage Casey – OT (Boise State commit) and Miles Williams – WR (Nevada, Oregon State, Eastern Washington).

Week 10

Thursday, November 4 – Frisco Liberty (Texas) vs. Lovejoy (Texas)

8 p.m. on ESPNU from Lovejoy High School in Lucas, Texas

Lovejoy was 13-1 last season, losing to state champion Aledo 52-48 in the 4th round of the Texas 5A Division II playoffs. They return No. 274 ranked junior Jaxson Lavender – ATH.

Liberty was a 5A playoff team last season and will aim to make a deeper playoff run this year featuring the No. 7 ranked senior Evan Stewart, the No. 1 overall ranked WR in the nation.

Who’s Next:

For in-depth coverage of the GEICO ESPN High School Football Showcase, including highlights and exclusive behind the scenes content, follow @whosnexths on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

-30-

About GEICO

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 28 million vehicles. For more than 80 years, the company has worked to make people’s lives better by protecting policyholders against unexpected events. As GEICO has grown, it has delivered money-saving coverage and outstanding customer service to policyholders through its investment in human resources and technology. GEICO is a member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies.

Homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft and term life coverage are written through non-affiliated insurance companies and are secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available.

GEICO has a national workforce of 40,000 associates. GEICO sales representatives throughout the country are licensed insurance agents in order to help guide customers through coverage decisions. To make changes, report claims, print insurance cards and/or purchase additional products, policyholders can access their insurance policy here, connect via GEICO Mobile or by phone. Sales and service is also available at GEICO Local Offices.

Visit www.geico.com for a quote or to learn more.

For further information on the GEICO ESPN High School Football Showcase and for media credential requests please contact: [email protected]

ESPN media contact: Kimberly Elchlepp at [email protected]; @kimelchlepp