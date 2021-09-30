ESPN Fantasy Football Sets All-Time Record for Sign-Ups

No. 1 most popular fantasy football game up +21% over last year

Prediction games platform also reaches new milestones

New pick’em games include Dancing with the Stars Fan Challenge

ESPN Fantasy Football, the No. 1 most popular fantasy football game, established a new all-time record for sign-ups this season, up +21% over last year and up +3% over the previous high set in 2019. The new milestone for Fantasy Football follows record participation in the 2020-21 seasons of ESPN Fantasy Basketball and Fantasy Hockey, which also set all-time highs for sign-ups over the previous year, up +21% and +8%, respectively.

Through Week 3 of the pro football season, the ESPN Fantasy App reached more than 10 million unique fans (up +16% over last year), generating 1.8 billion minutes of usage (up +4%), and the average visitor has spent more than three hours on the app.

Also, since launching a new, next-generation prediction game platform prior to the 2020 NFL Draft, ESPN Fantasy has run more than 125 unique contests across 16 sports and entertainment categories, with nearly 100 million picks made by millions fans playing the games. In September alone, the prediction game platform, on which highly popular games Pigskin Pick’em, College Pick’em and Eliminator Challenge are built, accounted for more than 1 million unique fans, driven by NFL, college football and UFC games developed by ESPN Fantasy. The latest game created on ESPN’s prediction game platform is the Dancing With The Stars Fan Challenge, the first weekly pick‘em style game for ballroom-savvy DWTS fans.

About ESPN Fantasy

