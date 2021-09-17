ESPN, FOX Sports Present Fury vs. Wilder III on Pay-Per-View October 9

Dave Nagle

Fury vs. Wilder III on ESPN+ PPV and FOX Sports PPV Saturday, Oct. 9, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT 

  Undercard Action Begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+,FS1 & Fox Deportes 

Preliminary Bouts at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT on ESPN App & FOX Sports App 

  To order PPV: ESPN+ and FOX   

ESPN and FOX Sports will jointly present the much-anticipated Fury vs. Wilder III heavyweight championship fight Saturday, Oct. 9, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.  The ESPN+ PPV and FOX Sports PPV pits the unbeaten WBC and lineal champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) against former heavyweight champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs).     

The third match between the two giants – Fury stands 6’9” while Wilder is 6’7” – will conclude one of boxing’s most storied heavyweight trilogies. It follows a controversial draw in December 2018 that saw Fury rise from a pair of knockdowns, and the dramatic February 2020 rematch, where Fury flipped the script and knocked out Wilder in the seventh round.  

Before the main event, three other heavyweight bouts will be aired: a battle of unbeatens in Efe “The One and Only” Ajagba versus Frank “The Cuban Flash” Sanchez, a hotly anticipated rematch between Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenius and Adam “Babyface” Kownacki, and rising American superstar Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson against fellow unbeaten Vladimir Tereshkin.    

The two-bout undercard broadcast starts at 7 p.m. ET /4 p.m. PT on ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, FS1 and Fox Deportes.    

Preliminary fights will stream live on the ESPN App and the FOX Sports App at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT.   

Pre-Fight Programming 

ESPN and FOX linear networks will air a variety of pre-fight programming: one-hour reviews of the first two fights, parts two and three of the 30-minute all-access Inside Fury vs. Wilder III and the behind-the-scenes one-hour special Countdown: Fury vs. Wilder III.     

Live fight-week coverage will include Wednesday’s press conference at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and FS1, and Friday’s weigh-in at 5 p.m. on ESPN2 and FS2.  In addition, Max on Boxing with Max Kellerman will air Friday evening.   

Date  Time (ET)  Show  Network 
Sat, Sept 25  11 p.m.  Inside Fury vs. Wilder III, part two  FOX 
Tue, Sept 28  9 p.m.  Inside Fury vs. Wilder III, part two  ESPN 
Sat, Oct 2  11 p.m.  Countdown: Fury vs. Wilder III  FOX 
Sun, Oct 3  3:30 p.m.  Inside Fury vs. Wilder III, part three  FOX 
   4:30 p.m.  Inside Fury vs. Wilder III, part three  ESPN 
   5 p.m.  Countdown: Fury vs. Wilder III  ESPN 
Wed, Oct 6  5 p.m.  Fury vs. Wilder III Press Conference  ESPN2, FS1 
Fri, Oct 8  5 p.m.  Fury vs. Wilder III Weigh-In  ESPN2, FS2 
   TBD  Max on Boxing  TBD 

For more information, visit ESPNPressRoom or FOX Sports Press Pass.   

For more information: visit www.premierboxingchampions.comwww.toprank.comhttp://www.foxsports.com/presspass/homepagewww.foxdeportes.com and www.espn.com/boxing, follow on Twitter @PremierBoxing, @trboxing, @PBConFOX, @FOXSports, @FOXDeportes, @ESPN, @ESPNRingside, @TGBPromotions, and @Swanson_Comm or become a fan on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/PremierBoxingChampionswww.Facebook.com/trboxingwww.facebook.com/foxsportswww.facebook.com/foxdeportes and www.facebook.com/espn.  

