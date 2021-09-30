ESPN Launches Debatable on Oct. 4 Adding to Network’s Expansive Digital Library

Innovative, Digital-Exclusive Series Available across Twitter, Facebook, YouTube & ESPN App

New 45-60 Minute Episodes Available Every Weekday

ESPN Digital Projected to Surpass One Billion Minutes Watched & 310 Million Views by End of Year

On Oct. 4, ESPN will launch Debatable – a new digital-exclusive series – across the network’s Twitter, Facebook and YouTube channels and the ESPN App.

The innovative series will be led by a rotating team of signature voices that will carry the spirit of the network’s former show Highly Questionable into Debatable and take on the most compelling topics from around the sports world with even greater depth and digression. Debatable will be produced by Rydholm Projects, Inc., with executive producer Erik Rydholm and his team. New 45-60 minute episodes will be available every weekday.

“Debatable will launch 20 years to the month after the premiere of ESPN’s marquee afternoon studio show Pardon the Interruption – a show that expanded what was possible for a sports studio show,” said Mike Foss, ESPN vice president, digital production. “We’re excited to continue to try and push those boundaries further on Debatable with a daily, digital-exclusive approach reaching fans where they are and even more unique virtual production elements that will create engaging and fun conversations that resonate in new ways across platforms.”

Debatable adds to ESPN’s expansive digital library of offerings. At the end of 2021, ESPN digital video content is projected to surpass one billion minutes watched and 310 million views.

ESPN’s digital library has included popular titles like Hoop Streams, Fantasy Focus, Countdown to GameDay, and The College Football Show, as well as many one-off shows surrounding annual championships and other major events.

