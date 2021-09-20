ESPN Launches New Show NBA Today on October 18

Analysts Kendrick Perkins, Chiney Ogwumike, Vince Carter and Senior Writer Zach Lowe Join Andrews To Round Out Panel

Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, NBA Insider and Senior Writer Ramona Shelburne Among Several Top ESPN NBA Reporters Contributing Updates from Around the League

NBA Today Airs on ESPN Mondays-Fridays at 3 P.M. ET

ESPN is launching a new studio show NBA Today, beginning on Monday, October 18, just prior to the October 19 tipoff of the 2021-22 NBA regular season. ESPN NBA journalist Malika Andrews will host NBA Today as part of a new, multi-year contract extension. Andrews will be joined by ESPN NBA analysts Kendrick Perkins, Chiney Ogwumike, Vince Carter and ESPN Senior Writer Zach Lowe to form the NBA Today panel. Additionally, ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski and ESPN NBA Insider and Senior Writer Ramona Shelburne will be among several top ESPN NBA reporters contributing updates from around the league.

NBA Today will emanate from ESPN’s Los Angeles Production Center and will air Mondays through Fridays from 3-4 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App. The October 18 debut of the show will air on ESPN2. NBA Today will also travel to marquee NBA events, including the NBA Finals for on-site shows. The show will have a year-round presence on ESPN and exclusive content from NBA Today will be regularly available on ESPN social media platforms.

David Roberts, ESPN Senior Vice President, NBA and Studio Production:

“NBA Today will provide in-depth, comprehensive daily coverage of all aspects of the NBA. Malika, who is a phenomenally talented commentator, will run point on a show that will feature a vibrant cast of expert analysts who all offer distinct perspectives on the game. Through the contributions of our wide array of NBA reporters, the show will be both newsy and timely with an eye towards the biggest games around the league that day.”

Andrews joined ESPN prior to the 2018-19 NBA season as a Midwest region reporter, covering the Milwaukee Bucks and the Chicago Bulls. She pivoted to a more national reporting role prior to the 2019-20 season and became a key national voice documenting the “NBA Bubble.” Beyond her NBA Today role, Andrews will continue to serve as a sideline reporter for NBA live event coverage, while providing special reports and conducting exclusive interviews with key players.

Malika Andrews:

“It’s an incredible time to cover the NBA – a league that is full of characters and stories that have resonance far beyond the sports world. Our goal every day is to deliver information and analysis to our viewers that can’t be gleaned anywhere else. I’m so excited to showcase the league and the talented reporters, analysts and insiders on our team.”

NBA Today replaces The Jump as ESPN’s daily NBA studio show. The final episode of The Jump is Friday, October 8.

