ESPN to Air 2nd Annual GEICO Top Flight Invite

Eight Club Teams Selected for Elite Basketball Tournament

Eight Games Available on ESPN+ & ESPNU, October 16-17

ESPN will expand its coverage of the 2021 GEICO Top Flight Invite, airing eight games from the pre-season club basketball event launched in 2020 by Paragon Marketing Group in conjunction with the Border League and operated by Position Sports. Eight elite club basketball teams from five states will compete in a three-day tournament at Coronado High School in Las Vegas, Nev.

Coverage begins Saturday, Oct. 16, at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+ with second round and semifinal action. The final round of play and the championship game will air on ESPNU on Sunday, Oct. 17, beginning at 3 p.m.

Participating Teams:

The eight team field is seeded as follows, and includes top recruits and ranked ESPN 100 (class of 2022), ESPN 60 (class of 2023) and ESPN 25 (class of 2024) players:

No. 1 CBC (Calif.): No. 4 senior Amari Bailey – SG (UCLA commit); No. 37 senior Kiiani Wright – C (USC commit); No. 49 junior Bronny James – PG; No. 4 sophomore Isaiah Elohim – SF

No. 2 Virginia Gold (Va.): No. 12 senior Chris Livingston – SF (Kentucky commit); No. 43 senior Judah Mintz (Pitt commit); No. 13 junior Caleb Foster (Duke commit)

No. 3 Prolific (Calif.): No. 15 senior Dior Johnson – PG (Oregon commit); No. 17 senior Adem Bona – C; No. 20 senior M.J. Rice – SF (Kansas commit); No. 35 senior Tre White – SF

No. 4 Dream City Christian (Ariz.): No. 1 senior Shaedon Sharpe – SG (Kentucky commit); No. 29 senior Yohan Traore – C; No. 52 senior Milos Uzan – PG

No. 5 Vertical (N.C.) – No. 11 junior Mikey Williams – SG

No. 6 Hoop Nation (Calif.) – No. 29 junior – Jared McCain – SG

No. 7 LV Orange (Nev.) – Key seniors: Darrion Williams and Ryan Abelman

No. 8 Air Nado (Nev.) – No. 78 senior Rickie Isaacs – PG (Texas Tech commit)

GEICO Top Flight Invite live coverage schedule on ESPN networks:

Date Time (ET) Game Network Sat, Oct 16 4 p.m. Consolation Game 1 ESPN+ 6 p.m. Consolation Game 2 ESPN+ 8 p.m. Semifinal 1 ESPN+ 10 p.m. Semifinal 2 ESPN+ Sun, Oct 17 3 p.m. Showcase Game 1

Matt Schick, Paul Biancardi ESPNU 5 p.m. Showcase Game 2

Matt Schick, Paul Biancardi ESPNU 7 p.m. Championship Game

Matt Schick, Paul Biancardi ESPNU 9 p.m. Showcase Game 3

Matt Schick, Paul Biancardi ESPNU

The GEICO Top Flight Invite will have limited attendance and media capacity. Event information and tickets can be found at: www.bit.ly/theborderleague-tickets

-30-

