ESPN to Air GEICO Girls Volleyball Invitational

Elite High Schools to Participate in Four-Team Volleyball Tournament, October 8-9

All Four Games Available on ESPNU and ESPN+

As part of the newly launched ESPN Girls High School Series, ESPN will air the GEICO Girls Volleyball Invitational on ESPNU and ESPN+. The two-day tournament, hosted at Hamilton High School in Chandler, Ariz., brings together four elite girls volleyball teams from four states: Hamilton High School (Arizona), Assumption High School (Kentucky), Mount Notre Dame High School (Ohio), And Marymount High School (California).

The ESPN Girls High School Series will include similar format events in additional girls’ sports taking place in 2022.

GEICO Girls Volleyball Invitational Tournament Field (team notes and top college commits)

Assumption High School (Kentucky)

22 Kentucky state titles over the past 30 years

Junior OH Sydney Helmers (Texas commit), junior S Whitney Woodrow (Fordham commit) and junior MB Gabriel Gerry (South Carolina commit)

Hamilton High School (Arizona)

2020 Arizona 6A State Champion

Senior OH Jordan Middleton (USC commit) and senior OH Micah Gryniewicz (Alabama Commit)

Marymount High School (California)

Eight California state titles

Senior OH Elia Rubin (Stanford commit), senior RS Kerry Keefe (Duke commit) and senior S Kelly Belardi (Stanford commit)

Mount Notre Dame High School (Ohio)

2020 state championship was their tenth Ohio state title

Senior OH Carly Hendrickson (Florida commit)

GEICO Girls Volleyball Invitational Schedule

Date Time (EST) Game Network Fri, Oct 8 8 p.m. Mount Notre Dame (Ohio) vs. Marymount (California) ESPN+ 10:30 p.m. Assumption (Kentucky) vs. Hamilton (Arizona) ESPN+ Sat, Oct 9 8 p.m. Third place game ESPN+ 10:30 p.m. Championship game ESPNU

*Game times are listed in Eastern Standard Time

The GEICO Girls Volleyball Invitational was created by Paragon Marketing Group. Ticket and further event information can be found at: girlshsseries.com

Who’s Next:

For in-depth coverage of the GEICO Girls Volleyball Invitational, including highlights and exclusive behind the scenes content, follow @whosnexths on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

About Paragon Marketing Group

Paragon Marketing Group is a corporate consulting agency specializing in sports, entertainment and cause related sponsorships. Paragon and has collaborated with ESPN over the past 18 years to deliver over 700 live high school sports telecasts featuring many of the top teams and players in the nation. Paragon collaborates with ESPN on the following live properties:

GEICO ESPN High School Football Kickoff & Showcase

GEICO Top Flight Invite

GEICO ESPN High School Basketball Showcase

GEICO State Champions Bowl Series

GEICO High School Basketball Nationals

GEICO High School Lacrosse Showcase

GEICO High School Lacrosse Nationals

GEICO Baseball City Series

