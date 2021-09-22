ESPN to Nationally Televise Nine Major League Baseball Games with Postseason Implications Through September 29

Postseason Impact Game Selections: New York Yankees vs Boston Red Sox, Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres, San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

ESPN to Exclusively Televise American League Wild Card Game on October 5

Melanie Newman and Jessica Mendoza Make History in First All-Female Broadcast Team for a National MLB Telecast on September 29

ESPN is the national home of the baseball pennant races as the MLB regular season culminates. ESPN will nationally televise airing nine games through September 29, including the season finale of Sunday Night Baseball leading up to the exclusive coverage of the American League Wild Card Game on ESPN.

Postseason Impact Games

ESPN has selected additional postseason impact games to document the end of the regular season. The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge, currently half of a game behind the Toronto Blue Jays, will visit the Boston Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts on September 24 at 7 p.m. as part of an ESPN MLB tripleheader. The Red Sox are poised as the first AL Wild Card team as of September 21. Ravech, Perez and MLB national reporter Marly Rivera will provide commentary for the game on ESPN. Roxy Bernstein and Chris Singleton will describe the action over the airwaves on ESPN Radio.

Immediately following at 10 p.m., the first place Atlanta Braves and Freddie Freeman will visit the San Diego Padres and Fernando Tatis Jr. Mike Monaco will call the game with Olympic Gold Medalist and analyst Jessica Mendoza. The game is subject to blackout restrictions in the Atlanta and San Diego markets. The Padres return to ESPN in another postseason impact game on September 28 as they visit the World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Ravech, Mendoza and analyst Tim Kurkjian will call the full national telecast at 10 p.m.

In addition to postseason impact games, ESPN will televise two Wednesday night doubleheaders. The Red Sox will host the New York Mets and Pete Alonso on September 22 at 7 p.m. with Ravech and Perez on the call. This game will be subject to blackout restrictions in both the New York and Boston markets. Next at 10 p.m., the Padres will host the first place San Francisco Giants and Mike Yastrzemski. Play-by-play voice Melanie Newman will join ESPN to call the telecast alongside analyst Doug Glanville. The game will be blacked out in the San Diego market.

The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt, currently second in the NL Wild Card race, will host their rival Chicago Cubs to begin the ESPN MLB tripleheader on September 24 at 4 p.m., with Kevin Connors and analyst Xavier Scruggs on the call. This game will be subject to blackouts in both the St. Louis and Chicago market.

Newman and Mendoza will make history on September 29 at 10 p.m. as they become the first all-female broadcast team for a nationally televised MLB game, and the first all-female broadcast team on ESPN during a MLB, NBA or NFL regular season or playoff telecast. ESPN will select the games for September 29 in the coming days.

Sunday Night Baseball Season Finale

The 2021 season finale of Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell will feature a potential AL Wild Card preview as the Red Sox host the Yankees in the exclusive, national game of the week. Matt Vasgersian, World Series Champion and analyst Alex Rodriguez and reporter Buster Olney will call the action at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown will precede Sunday Night Baseball at 6 p.m. with Ravech and Perez, plus additional contributions by Senior MLB Insider Jeff Passan. Sunday Night Baseball is also available on ESPN Radio, with Jon “Boog” Sciambi on the call with Singleton. Dave Jageler and Singleton will also call Saturday’s game on ESPN Radio.

All ESPN MLB games, programming and content is available on the ESPN App.

Upcoming ESPN Major League Baseball game schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Platforms Wed, Sept 22 7 p.m. New York Mets* vs. Boston Red Sox* Telecast Presented by USAA Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez ESPN, ESPN App Wed, Sept 22 10 p.m. Wednesday Night Baseball Presented by Hankook Tire: San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres* Melanie Newman, Doug Glanville ESPN, ESPN App Fri, Sept 24 2 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals* vs. Chicago Cubs* Telecast Presented by USAA Kevin Connors, Xavier Scruggs, ESPN, ESPN App 7 p.m. New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Marly Rivera ESPN, ESPN App 10 p.m. Atlanta Braves* vs. San Diego Padres* Mike Monaco, Jessica Mendoza ESPN, ESPN App Sun, Sept 26 7 p.m. Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell: New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez, Buster Olney ESPN Radio: Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Chris Singleton ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App Tue, Sept 28 10 p.m. San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Karl Ravech, Jessica Mendoza, Tim Kurkjian ESPN, ESPN App Wed, Sept 29 7 p.m. To Be Determined Telecast Presented by USAA Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian ESPN, ESPN App 10 p.m. To Be Determined Presented by Hankook Tire Melanie Newman, Jessica Mendoza ESPN, ESPN App Tue, Oct 5 8 p.m. American League Wild Card Game Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez, Buster Olney ESPN, ESPN App

*Blackout restrictions apply to local markets

