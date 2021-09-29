ESPN’s 2021 Season of Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell Up 18 Percent in Viewership from 2020

Double-digit Increases from 2019 in Coveted 18-34 Demos

ESPN’s viewership for the 2021 season of Sunday Night Baseball presented by Taco Bell was up 18 percent from 2020, according to Nielsen. Sunday Night Baseball averaged 1,456,000 viewers across its 24 telecasts.

This year marked the 32nd season of ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball – the exclusive, national Major League Baseball game of the week. The franchise saw significant growth in the coveted 18-34 demos compared to last year, including:

Women 18-34: up 43 percent;

People 18-34: up 25 percent;

Men 18-34: up 17 percent.

Sunday Night Baseball viewership for 2021 was also up double-digits from 2020 among Women 18+ (20 percent), Women 18-49 (16 percent), People 12-24 (20 percent), People 18-49 (12 percent), People 12-17 (11 Percent) and People 18+ (18 percent).

In addition, ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball saw double-digit gains across the 18-34 demographic when compared to the 2019 season:

Women 18-34: up 19 percent;

People 18-34: up 13 percent;

Men 18-34: up 11 percent.

ESPN’s MLB coverage continues with Postseason Impact Games this week, followed by its exclusive telecast of the American League Wild Card Game presented by Hankook Tire on Tuesday, October 5. ESPN will also exclusively televise any and all tiebreaker games. The Sunday Night Baseball team of Matt Vasgersian, analyst and World Series Champion Alex Rodriguez and reporter Buster Olney will provide commentary for the American League Wild Card Game presented by Hankook Tire.

-30-