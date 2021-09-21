ESPN’s Monday Night Football Delivers 13.8 Million Viewers, the Second-Most-Watched MNF Week 2 Telecast Since 2014

Lions-Packers Telecast Up 13% from 2019 Week 2 MNF Matchup

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli Grows Audience by 138%

Season to Date: MNF Up Double Digits From 2020 and 2019

ESPN’s Monday Night Football presentation featuring the Detroit Lions at the Green Bay Packers (September 20, 8 p.m. ET) delivered a total audience of 13,808,000 viewers across ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes, the second-most-watched Week 2 MNF game since 2014.

The audience for the Packers’ 35-17 victory was up 13% from Week 2 in 2019 (Cleveland at NY Jets) and up 16% from 2018 (Seattle at Chicago), the most recent Week 2 MNF games only on ESPN’s cable networks. Last season, ABC propelled MNF’s Week 2 telecast (New Orleans at Las Vegas) to become the most-watched MNF telecast of the season.

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli’s audience increased by 138% in week 2, as 1.9 million viewers watched their alternate telecast of Lions-Packers, up from 800,000 viewers in Week 1. The viewership is a new high for an ESPN alternate telecast since the concept was largely adopted in 2014 (more than 30 offerings). For Peyton and Eli’s viewers, more than half (931,000 viewers) were in the adults 18-49 demo.

Viewership reported by Nielsen for ESPN and ESPN2 includes streaming audience across ESPN, NFL, and Yahoo Sports properties.

MNF Up Double Digits Season to Date From Both 2020 and 2019

Through two weeks, ESPN’s Monday Night Football is averaging 14.6 million viewers (two games), up 19% from 2019 (three games) and 23% from 2020 (three games).

Additional Monday Night Football Highlights:

Monday Night Football was the most-watched telecast of the night among households, viewers, and all keys demo: Men 18-34, 18-49, 25-54, and 55+ as well as persons 18-34, 18-49, 25-54 and P5+ on ESPN.

Monday Night Football also helped ESPN become the most-watched network (broadcast and cable) in prime time among households, viewers and the same key male and people demos.

Monday Night Football Week 3: Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys

Monday Night Football continues in Week 3 with a classic NFC East rivalry, featuring Philadelphia at Dallas (September 27, 8 p.m.). Both teams come into the matchup with a 1-1 record. Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters and John Parry will be at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on ESPN. Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli will air on ESPN2.

