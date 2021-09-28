ESPN’s Monday Night Football Delivers Franchise’s Most-Watched Week 3 Game Since 2012 with 14.9 Million Viewers

Eagles-Cowboys Up 1% from Week 3 in 2020 and Up 40% from 2019

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli Generates 1.9 Million Viewers, Grows Audience for Third Consecutive Week

Season-to-Date: Monday Night Football Up Big from 2019 and 2020 Seasons

ESPN’s presentation of the Monday Night Football matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys (September 27, 8 p.m. ET) delivered an audience of 14,904,000 viewers (ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes), the franchise’s most-watched Week 3 presentation since 2012. The viewership is slightly up from the highly anticipated Kansas City-Baltimore showdown in 2020’s Week 3 and up 40% from 2019’s Week 3 game (Chicago at Washington).

Additionally, the Eagles-Cowboys viewership continued a viewership trend, as ESPN also notched its most-watched Week 1 game since 2013 and its second most-watched Week 2 game since 2014 to go along with the aforementioned most-watched Week 3 game since 2012.

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli (ESPN2) delivered an audience of 1.9 million viewers, the game presentation’s third straight week of viewership growth (1,899,000 viewers compare to 1,856,000 viewers in Week 2). The show’s two most recent episodes now represent ESPN’s most-watched alternate telecasts since the concept was largely adopted in 2014 (more than 30 presentations). The Super Bowl-winning brothers will return for Weeks 7 and 8 of Monday Night Football.

Viewership reported by Nielsen for ESPN and ESPN2 includes streaming audience across ESPN, NFL, and Yahoo Sports properties.

MNF Up Double Digits Season to Date From Both 2020 and 2019

Through three weeks, ESPN’s Monday Night Football is averaging 14.7 million viewers (three games), up 23% from 2019 (four games) and 17% from 2020 (four games).

Additional Monday Night Football Highlights:

Monday Night Football was the most-watched telecast of the night among households, viewers, and all keys demos: Men 18-34, 18-49, 25-54 and 55+, as well as persons 18-34, 18-49, and 25-54 on ESPN.

Monday Night Football also helped ESPN become the most-watched network (broadcast and cable) in primetime among households, viewers and the same key male and people demos, including P55+

Local Viewership: The Top 10 local markets

Rank Local Market Rating 1 Dallas 29.0 2 Philadelphia 25.8 3 San Antonio 16.4 4 Austin 16.3 5 Washington, DC 12.2 6 Nashville 12.1 7 Memphis 11.8 8 Norfolk 10.7 Las Vegas 10.7 10 Raleigh-Durham 10.6

Monday Night Football Continues with Las Vegas Raiders (3-0) at Los Angeles Chargers (2-1)

Monday Night Football continues with the undefeated Las Vegas Raiders at the 2-1 Los Angeles Chargers (October 4, 8 p.m.) in an AFC West showdown. The Raiders kicked off the 2021 MNF campaign with a come-from-behind overtime victory, while the showdown will mark the Chargers’ first MNF game inside SoFi Stadium, the host of this season’s Super Bowl. Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick and Lisa Salters have the call.

