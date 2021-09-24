ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown will be Live from Gillette Stadium for Tom Brady’s Return

ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown will be Live from Gillette Stadium for Tom Brady’s Return

Photo of Allie Stoneberg Allie Stoneberg Follow on Twitter 4 mins ago
  • October 3 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. ET, Outside Patriots Hall of Fame
  • Fans Encouraged to Arrive at 9 a.m. ET for Giveaways

In anticipation of Tom Brady’s return to New England, Patriots Hall of Famer Tedy Bruschi, Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Patriot Randy Moss, former Boston College quarterback Matt Hasselbeck and former AFC East rival Rex Ryan will join ESPN host Sam Ponder for a special edition of Sunday NFL Countdown on Oct. 3 – live from Gillette Stadium.

Festivities and giveaways begin at 9 a.m. ET just outside the Patriots Hall of Fame. Fans are encouraged to participate in the live show from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. ET, free of charge. Parking at Patriot Place will also be free.

ESPN will share additional details next week. In the interim, please contact ESPN Communications with interview requests or questions.

