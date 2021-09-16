First Look at 2021-22 ACC Men’s Basketball Slate on ACC Network Unveiled
- More Than 60 Conference Matchups Scheduled for ACCN
- Coach K’s Final Season, Rivalries Renewed and More
- New Year’s Day Basketball on ACCN
ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, unveiled its men’s basketball conference games slate for the 2021-22 season Thursday during the Nothing But Net: Basketball Schedule Release special. ACCN will air more than 60 ACC matchups with additional games being announced in the coming weeks.
Conference play opens exclusively on ACCN on Friday, Dec. 3, with back-to-back games – Notre Dame at Boston College at 6 p.m. ET, followed by Pitt at Virginia at 8 p.m. Clemson at Miami and Wake Forest at Virginia Tech round out the opening weekend of ACC action on Saturday, Dec. 4.
Ring in the New Year with ACC Basketball
ACCN will have wall-to-wall basketball coverage on Saturday, Jan. 1, as five straight games are slated for New Year’s Day beginning at noon. North Carolina travels to Boston College for the first game of the 2022 calendar year, followed by Louisville at Georgia Tech (2 p.m.), Florida State at NC State (4 p.m.), Duke at Notre Dame (6 p.m.) and Virginia at Syracuse (8 p.m.).
Coach K’s Final Season
Duke and its Hall of Fame head coach Mike Krzyzewski, in his final season at the helm, will make at least seven appearances on ACCN, including conference games against Clemson (Dec. 29, 7 p.m.), Notre Dame (Jan. 1, 6 p.m.), Georgia Tech (Jan. 4, 9 p.m.), Miami (Jan. 8, 8 p.m.), Wake Forest (Jan. 12, 7 p.m.), Boston College (Feb. 12, 5 p.m.) and Pitt (March 1, 8 p.m.).
Rivalry Alert
Prominent ACC rivalries will be re-ignited on ACCN this season as Notre Dame and Boston College meet on December 3, Florida State hosts Miami on Tuesday, Jan. 11 (8 p.m.), Syracuse travels to Pitt on Tuesday, Jan. 25 (8 p.m.) and NC State plays at North Carolina on Saturday, Jan. 29 (8 p.m.).
ACC Teams Ranked in ESPN’s Way Too Early Top 25
Five men’s teams – No. 11 Duke, No. 17 North Carolina, No. 21 Florida State, No. 24 Virginia Tech and No. 25 Virginia – are ranked in ESPN’s Way Too Early Top 25 poll. The Blue Devils, Tar Heels, Seminoles, Hokies and Cavaliers will combine for more than 30 appearances on ACCN during the conference season.
ACC Men’s Basketball Conference Games on ACCN
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Fri, Dec. 3
|6 p.m.
|Notre Dame at Boston College
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|Pitt at Virginia
|ACCN
|Sat, Dec. 4
|TBD
|Clemson at Miami
|ACCN
|TBD
|Wake Forest at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|Sat, Dec. 22
|6 p.m.
|Boston College at Wake Forest
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|Clemson at Virginia
|ACCN
|Tue, Dec. 28
|8 p.m.
|Notre Dame at Pitt
|ACCN
|Wed, Dec. 29
|7 p.m.
|Duke at Clemson
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|Wake Forest at Louisville
|ACCN
|Sat, Jan. 1
|Noon
|North Carolina at Boston College
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|Louisville at Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Florida State at NC State
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|Duke at Notre Dame
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|Virginia at Syracuse
|ACCN
|Tue, Jan. 4
|7 p.m.
|NC State at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Duke
|ACCN
|Wed, Jan. 5
|8 p.m.
|Syracuse at Miami
|ACCN
|Sat, Jan. 8
|4 p.m.
|Boston College at Pitt
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|Notre Dame at Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|Miami at Duke
|ACCN
|Tue, Jan. 11
|8 p.m.
|Miami at Florida State
|ACCN
|Wed, Jan. 12
|7 p.m.
|Duke at Wake Forest
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|NC State at Louisville
|ACCN
|Sat, Jan. 15
|4 p.m.
|Louisville at Pitt
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|Notre Dame at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at North Carolina
|ACCN
|Tue, Jan. 18
|8 p.m.
|Clemson at Syracuse
|ACCN
|Wed, Jan. 19
|7 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at NC State
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|Virginia at Pitt
|ACCN
|Sat, Jan. 22
|4 p.m.
|Pitt at Clemson
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|Virginia at NC State
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|North Carolina at Wake Forest
|ACCN
|Tue, Jan. 25
|8 p.m.
|Syracuse at Pitt
|ACCN
|Wed, Jan. 26
|7 p.m.
|Miami at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|Florida State at Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|Sat, Jan. 29
|2 p.m.
|Pitt at Boston College
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Virginia at Notre Dame
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|Wake Forest at Syracuse
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|NC State at North Carolina
|ACCN
|Tue, Feb. 1
|8 p.m.
|Boston College at Virginia
|ACCN
|Wed, Feb. 2
|7 p.m.
|Florida State at Clemson
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|Sat, Feb. 5
|3 p.m.
|Notre Dame at NC State
|ACCN
|5 p.m.
|Miami at Virginia
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at Pitt
|ACCN
|Tue, Feb. 8
|8 p.m.
|Syracuse at Boston College
|ACCN
|Wed, Feb. 9
|7 p.m.
|Wake Forest at NC State
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|Pitt at Florida State
|ACCN
|Sat, Feb. 12
|3 p.m.
|NC State at Pitt
|ACCN
|5 p.m.
|Duke at Boston College
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|Notre Dame at Clemson
|ACCN
|Tue, Feb. 15
|8 p.m.
|NC State at Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|Wed, Feb. 16
|8 p.m.
|Pitt at North Carolina
|ACCN
|Sat, Feb. 19
|5 p.m.
|Virginia at Miami
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Pitt
|ACCN
|Tue, Feb. 22
|8 p.m.
|Miami at Pitt
|ACCN
|Wed, Feb. 23
|8 p.m.
|Wake Forest at Clemson
|ACCN
|Sat, Feb. 26
|3 p.m.
|Clemson at Boston College
|ACCN
|5 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Notre Dame
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|Louisville at Wake Forest
|ACCN
|Tue, March 1
|8 p.m.
|Duke at Pitt
|ACCN
|Wed, March 2
|7 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Clemson
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|Miami at Boston College
|ACCN
|Sat, March 5
|TBD
|Pitt at Notre Dame
|ESPN2/ESPNU/ACCN
|TBD
|Miami at Syracuse
|ESPN2/ESPNU/ACCN
*Schedules are subject to change
