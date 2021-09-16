First Look at 2021-22 ACC Men’s Basketball Slate on ACC Network Unveiled

More Than 60 Conference Matchups Scheduled for ACCN

Coach K’s Final Season, Rivalries Renewed and More

New Year’s Day Basketball on ACCN

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, unveiled its men’s basketball conference games slate for the 2021-22 season Thursday during the Nothing But Net: Basketball Schedule Release special. ACCN will air more than 60 ACC matchups with additional games being announced in the coming weeks.

Conference play opens exclusively on ACCN on Friday, Dec. 3, with back-to-back games – Notre Dame at Boston College at 6 p.m. ET, followed by Pitt at Virginia at 8 p.m. Clemson at Miami and Wake Forest at Virginia Tech round out the opening weekend of ACC action on Saturday, Dec. 4.

Ring in the New Year with ACC Basketball

ACCN will have wall-to-wall basketball coverage on Saturday, Jan. 1, as five straight games are slated for New Year’s Day beginning at noon. North Carolina travels to Boston College for the first game of the 2022 calendar year, followed by Louisville at Georgia Tech (2 p.m.), Florida State at NC State (4 p.m.), Duke at Notre Dame (6 p.m.) and Virginia at Syracuse (8 p.m.).

Coach K’s Final Season

Duke and its Hall of Fame head coach Mike Krzyzewski, in his final season at the helm, will make at least seven appearances on ACCN, including conference games against Clemson (Dec. 29, 7 p.m.), Notre Dame (Jan. 1, 6 p.m.), Georgia Tech (Jan. 4, 9 p.m.), Miami (Jan. 8, 8 p.m.), Wake Forest (Jan. 12, 7 p.m.), Boston College (Feb. 12, 5 p.m.) and Pitt (March 1, 8 p.m.).

Rivalry Alert

Prominent ACC rivalries will be re-ignited on ACCN this season as Notre Dame and Boston College meet on December 3, Florida State hosts Miami on Tuesday, Jan. 11 (8 p.m.), Syracuse travels to Pitt on Tuesday, Jan. 25 (8 p.m.) and NC State plays at North Carolina on Saturday, Jan. 29 (8 p.m.).

ACC Teams Ranked in ESPN’s Way Too Early Top 25

Five men’s teams – No. 11 Duke, No. 17 North Carolina, No. 21 Florida State, No. 24 Virginia Tech and No. 25 Virginia – are ranked in ESPN’s Way Too Early Top 25 poll. The Blue Devils, Tar Heels, Seminoles, Hokies and Cavaliers will combine for more than 30 appearances on ACCN during the conference season.

ACC Men’s Basketball Conference Games on ACCN

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Fri, Dec. 3 6 p.m. Notre Dame at Boston College ACCN 8 p.m. Pitt at Virginia ACCN Sat, Dec. 4 TBD Clemson at Miami ACCN TBD Wake Forest at Virginia Tech ACCN Sat, Dec. 22 6 p.m. Boston College at Wake Forest ACCN 8 p.m. Clemson at Virginia ACCN Tue, Dec. 28 8 p.m. Notre Dame at Pitt ACCN Wed, Dec. 29 7 p.m. Duke at Clemson ACCN 9 p.m. Wake Forest at Louisville ACCN Sat, Jan. 1 Noon North Carolina at Boston College ACCN 2 p.m. Louisville at Georgia Tech ACCN 4 p.m. Florida State at NC State ACCN 6 p.m. Duke at Notre Dame ACCN 8 p.m. Virginia at Syracuse ACCN Tue, Jan. 4 7 p.m. NC State at Virginia Tech ACCN 9 p.m. Georgia Tech at Duke ACCN Wed, Jan. 5 8 p.m. Syracuse at Miami ACCN Sat, Jan. 8 4 p.m. Boston College at Pitt ACCN 6 p.m. Notre Dame at Georgia Tech ACCN 8 p.m. Miami at Duke ACCN Tue, Jan. 11 8 p.m. Miami at Florida State ACCN Wed, Jan. 12 7 p.m. Duke at Wake Forest ACCN 9 p.m. NC State at Louisville ACCN Sat, Jan. 15 4 p.m. Louisville at Pitt ACCN 6 p.m. Notre Dame at Virginia Tech ACCN 8 p.m. Georgia Tech at North Carolina ACCN Tue, Jan. 18 8 p.m. Clemson at Syracuse ACCN Wed, Jan. 19 7 p.m. Virginia Tech at NC State ACCN 9 p.m. Virginia at Pitt ACCN Sat, Jan. 22 4 p.m. Pitt at Clemson ACCN 6 p.m. Virginia at NC State ACCN 8 p.m. North Carolina at Wake Forest ACCN Tue, Jan. 25 8 p.m. Syracuse at Pitt ACCN Wed, Jan. 26 7 p.m. Miami at Virginia Tech ACCN 9 p.m. Florida State at Georgia Tech ACCN Sat, Jan. 29 2 p.m. Pitt at Boston College ACCN 4 p.m. Virginia at Notre Dame ACCN 6 p.m. Wake Forest at Syracuse ACCN 8 p.m. NC State at North Carolina ACCN Tue, Feb. 1 8 p.m. Boston College at Virginia ACCN Wed, Feb. 2 7 p.m. Florida State at Clemson ACCN 9 p.m. Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech ACCN Sat, Feb. 5 3 p.m. Notre Dame at NC State ACCN 5 p.m. Miami at Virginia ACCN 7 p.m. Virginia Tech at Pitt ACCN Tue, Feb. 8 8 p.m. Syracuse at Boston College ACCN Wed, Feb. 9 7 p.m. Wake Forest at NC State ACCN 9 p.m. Pitt at Florida State ACCN Sat, Feb. 12 3 p.m. NC State at Pitt ACCN 5 p.m. Duke at Boston College ACCN 7 p.m. Notre Dame at Clemson ACCN Tue, Feb. 15 8 p.m. NC State at Georgia Tech ACCN Wed, Feb. 16 8 p.m. Pitt at North Carolina ACCN Sat, Feb. 19 5 p.m. Virginia at Miami ACCN 7 p.m. Georgia Tech at Pitt ACCN Tue, Feb. 22 8 p.m. Miami at Pitt ACCN Wed, Feb. 23 8 p.m. Wake Forest at Clemson ACCN Sat, Feb. 26 3 p.m. Clemson at Boston College ACCN 5 p.m. Georgia Tech at Notre Dame ACCN 7 p.m. Louisville at Wake Forest ACCN Tue, March 1 8 p.m. Duke at Pitt ACCN Wed, March 2 7 p.m. Georgia Tech at Clemson ACCN 9 p.m. Miami at Boston College ACCN Sat, March 5 TBD Pitt at Notre Dame ESPN2/ESPNU/ACCN TBD Miami at Syracuse ESPN2/ESPNU/ACCN

*Schedules are subject to change

