First Look at 2021-22 ACC Men’s Basketball Slate on ACC Network Unveiled

ACC Network

First Look at 2021-22 ACC Men’s Basketball Slate on ACC Network Unveiled

Photo of Amy Ufnowski Amy Ufnowski 6 hours ago
Greensboro, NC - March 12, 2015 - Greensboro Coliseum: The 2015 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament.(Photo by Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images)
  • More Than 60 Conference Matchups Scheduled for ACCN
  • Coach K’s Final Season, Rivalries Renewed and More
  • New Year’s Day Basketball on ACCN

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, unveiled its men’s basketball conference games slate for the 2021-22 season Thursday during the Nothing But Net: Basketball Schedule Release special. ACCN will air more than 60 ACC matchups with additional games being  announced in the coming weeks.

Conference play opens exclusively on ACCN on Friday, Dec. 3, with back-to-back games – Notre Dame at Boston College at 6 p.m. ET, followed by Pitt at Virginia at 8 p.m. Clemson at Miami and Wake Forest at Virginia Tech round out the opening weekend of ACC action on Saturday, Dec. 4.

Ring in the New Year with ACC Basketball

ACCN will have wall-to-wall basketball coverage on Saturday, Jan. 1, as five straight games are slated for New Year’s Day beginning at noon. North Carolina travels to Boston College for the first game of the 2022 calendar year, followed by Louisville at Georgia Tech (2 p.m.), Florida State at NC State (4 p.m.), Duke at Notre Dame (6 p.m.) and Virginia at Syracuse (8 p.m.).

Coach K’s Final Season  

Duke and its Hall of Fame head coach Mike Krzyzewski, in his final season at the helm, will make at least seven appearances on ACCN, including conference games against Clemson (Dec. 29, 7 p.m.), Notre Dame (Jan. 1, 6 p.m.), Georgia Tech (Jan. 4, 9 p.m.), Miami (Jan. 8, 8 p.m.), Wake Forest (Jan. 12, 7 p.m.), Boston College (Feb. 12, 5 p.m.) and Pitt (March 1, 8 p.m.).

Rivalry Alert

Prominent ACC rivalries will be re-ignited on ACCN this season as Notre Dame and Boston College meet on December 3, Florida State hosts Miami on Tuesday, Jan. 11 (8 p.m.), Syracuse travels to Pitt on Tuesday, Jan. 25 (8 p.m.) and NC State plays at North Carolina on Saturday, Jan. 29 (8 p.m.).

ACC Teams Ranked in ESPN’s Way Too Early Top 25

Five men’s teams – No. 11 Duke, No. 17 North Carolina, No. 21 Florida State, No. 24 Virginia Tech and No. 25 Virginia – are ranked in ESPN’s Way Too Early Top 25 poll. The Blue Devils, Tar Heels, Seminoles, Hokies and Cavaliers will combine for more than 30 appearances on ACCN during the conference season.

 

ACC Men’s Basketball Conference Games on ACCN

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Fri, Dec. 3 6 p.m. Notre Dame at Boston College ACCN
  8 p.m. Pitt at Virginia ACCN
Sat, Dec. 4 TBD Clemson at Miami ACCN
  TBD Wake Forest at Virginia Tech ACCN
Sat, Dec. 22 6 p.m. Boston College at Wake Forest ACCN
  8 p.m. Clemson at Virginia ACCN
Tue, Dec. 28 8 p.m. Notre Dame at Pitt   ACCN
Wed, Dec. 29 7 p.m. Duke at Clemson ACCN
  9 p.m. Wake Forest at Louisville ACCN
Sat, Jan. 1 Noon North Carolina at Boston College ACCN
  2 p.m. Louisville at Georgia Tech ACCN
  4 p.m. Florida State at NC State ACCN
  6 p.m. Duke at Notre Dame ACCN
  8 p.m. Virginia at Syracuse ACCN
Tue, Jan. 4 7 p.m. NC State at Virginia Tech ACCN
  9 p.m. Georgia Tech at Duke ACCN
Wed, Jan. 5 8 p.m. Syracuse at Miami ACCN
Sat, Jan. 8 4 p.m. Boston College at Pitt ACCN
  6 p.m. Notre Dame at Georgia Tech ACCN
  8 p.m. Miami at Duke ACCN
Tue, Jan. 11 8 p.m. Miami at Florida State ACCN
Wed, Jan. 12 7 p.m. Duke at Wake Forest ACCN
  9 p.m. NC State at Louisville ACCN
Sat, Jan. 15 4 p.m. Louisville at Pitt ACCN
  6 p.m. Notre Dame at Virginia Tech ACCN
  8 p.m. Georgia Tech at North Carolina ACCN
Tue, Jan. 18 8 p.m. Clemson at Syracuse ACCN
Wed, Jan. 19 7 p.m. Virginia Tech at NC State ACCN
  9 p.m. Virginia at Pitt ACCN
Sat, Jan. 22 4 p.m. Pitt at Clemson ACCN
  6 p.m. Virginia at NC State ACCN
  8 p.m. North Carolina at Wake Forest ACCN
Tue, Jan. 25 8 p.m. Syracuse at Pitt ACCN
Wed, Jan. 26 7 p.m. Miami at Virginia Tech ACCN
  9 p.m. Florida State at Georgia Tech ACCN
Sat, Jan. 29 2 p.m. Pitt at Boston College ACCN
  4 p.m. Virginia at Notre Dame ACCN
  6 p.m. Wake Forest at Syracuse ACCN
  8 p.m. NC State at North Carolina ACCN
Tue, Feb. 1 8 p.m. Boston College at Virginia ACCN
Wed, Feb. 2 7 p.m. Florida State at Clemson ACCN
  9 p.m. Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech ACCN
Sat, Feb. 5 3 p.m. Notre Dame at NC State ACCN
  5 p.m. Miami at Virginia ACCN
  7 p.m. Virginia Tech at Pitt ACCN
Tue, Feb. 8 8 p.m. Syracuse at Boston College ACCN
Wed, Feb. 9 7 p.m. Wake Forest at NC State ACCN
  9 p.m. Pitt at Florida State ACCN
Sat, Feb. 12 3 p.m. NC State at Pitt ACCN
  5 p.m. Duke at Boston College ACCN
  7 p.m. Notre Dame at Clemson ACCN
Tue, Feb. 15 8 p.m. NC State at Georgia Tech ACCN
Wed, Feb. 16 8 p.m. Pitt at North Carolina ACCN
Sat, Feb. 19 5 p.m. Virginia at Miami ACCN
  7 p.m. Georgia Tech at Pitt ACCN
Tue, Feb. 22 8 p.m. Miami at Pitt ACCN
Wed, Feb. 23 8 p.m. Wake Forest at Clemson ACCN
Sat, Feb. 26 3 p.m. Clemson at Boston College ACCN
  5 p.m. Georgia Tech at Notre Dame ACCN
  7 p.m. Louisville at Wake Forest ACCN
Tue, March 1 8 p.m. Duke at Pitt ACCN
Wed, March 2 7 p.m. Georgia Tech at Clemson ACCN
  9 p.m. Miami at Boston College ACCN
Sat, March 5 TBD Pitt at Notre Dame ESPN2/ESPNU/ACCN
  TBD Miami at Syracuse ESPN2/ESPNU/ACCN

*Schedules are subject to change

 

About ACC Network

Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast ConferenceACC Network (ACCN) and its digital platform ACCNX is a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. ACCN televises more than 500 regular-season and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. Together, ACCN and its digital platform, ACCNX, combine to feature more than 1,500 ACC events each year. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.

Carriage agreements are in place with the following video providers: AT&T TV, Cox, DIRECTV, DISH Network, fuboTV, Google Fiber, Hulu+ Live TV, Mediacom, Optimum, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, Verizon Fios, YouTube TV, members of the NCTC, NRTC and Vivicast, among others. All ACCN games will also be available on the ESPN App to authenticated subscribers. Fans interested in learning more about ACCN can visit www.GetACCN.com.

Tags
Photo of Amy Ufnowski

Amy Ufnowski

Back to top button
Close