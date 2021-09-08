Hockey Heroes Matchup Between FDNY and NYPD Honors 20th Anniversary of 9/11 Live at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2

The commemorative “Hockey Heroes” game between the NYPD and FDNY hockey teams takes place this Thursday live on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden. The matchup will honor the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with a pre-game ceremony, beginning at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN3 and the ESPN App, honoring those lost in the attacks and all the members who have since died from 9/11 related illnesses. Additionally, Firefighters and Police Officers lost in the line of duty over the course of the past two years will also be remembered.

ESPN’s John Buccigross, Kevin Weekes and Ryan Callahan will commentate the Hockey Heroes game, with Linda Cohn reporting from between the glass. Both Callahan and Cohn are New York natives, with Callahan serving as the Rangers’ first-ever NY-born captain.

The Hockey Heroes game extends the longstanding rivalry between the FDNY and NYPD hockey teams as they face off for the 47th time. The FDNY currently leads the series with 25 wins to the NYPD’s 18. Proceeds from the annual FDNY vs. NYPD Hockey game will benefit various charities including the Ray Pfeifer Foundation and the PBA Widows and Children’s Fund.

Click to View Teaser

What: NYPD vs. FDNY “Hockey Heroes” Commemorative Game

When & Where: Thursday, September 9 from Madison Square Garden

Pre-game ceremony at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN3 and the ESPN App

Puck Drop at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Who: Hosted by ESPN’s John Buccigross, Kevin Weekes and Ryan Callahan, with Linda Cohn reporting from between the glass.

ESPN’s coverage of the “Hockey Heroes” game supplements the NHL’s ground-breaking, long-term rights agreement with The Walt Disney Company and ESPN. Beginning with the 2021-22 season, ESPN+ and Hulu will be home to 75 exclusive, national NHL® game telecasts, and ESPN+ will be the exclusive home for NHL’s out-of-market streaming package, with more than 1,000 games available for fans to stream as part of an ESPN+ subscription.

-30-

CONTACTS:

ESPN

Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400

Grace Coryell | [email protected] | 213-405-4402

Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution:

Paul Melvin | [email protected] | 860-877-8369

Kevin Ota | [email protected] | 860-839-7834