Horizon League, ESPN Extend Long-Standing Rights Agreement 

ESPN and the Horizon League have announced a multi-year, multi-platform media rights agreement, continuing a long-standing relationship. As a result, at least 500 League events will be available on ESPN+ annually.

Continuing a relationship that began with the 1988 Midwestern Collegiate Conference men’s basketball championship game, ESPN linear networks will continue to be the home of the Horizon League men’s basketball semifinals and championship, five regular season men’s basketball contests, and the women’s basketball championship game. Viewership for the 2021 #HLMBB championship game on ESPN increased seven percent from 2020.

“We are thrilled to continue working with ESPN to showcase our phenomenal student-athletes. The reach and visibility of ESPN’s platforms provide the League and our members a tremendous opportunity to tell our stories to millions of fans across the country,” stated Horizon League Commissioner Julie Roe Lach.

ESPN’s digital platforms have been the home for the League’s streamed events since the 2014-15 academic year. More than 200 regular season events and the women’s soccer, men’s soccer and volleyball championships will be available on ESPN+ this fall.

“As ESPN continues its longstanding relationship with the Horizon League, we’re excited to increase the opportunity to serve fans with this new agreement. With more than 500 events on ESPN+, and a number of basketball games on linear networks, we remain dedicated to showcasing the Horizon League, its member institutions and student athletes,” said Dan Margulis, ESPN senior director, programming and acquisitions.

