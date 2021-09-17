Linda Cohn & Emily Kaplan Launch In The Crease – The ESPN NHL Podcast on Sept. 20

ESPN Podcasts will debut a new, original show In The Crease – The ESPN NHL Podcast ­with leading experts on the sport, Hall of Fame sportscaster Linda Cohn and national NHL reporter Emily Kaplan on Monday, Sept. 20. With new episodes every Monday and Thursday, the show will further add to the expansive NHL offerings across ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ and Hulu beginning this season, which will also include the fourth season of In The Crease – the signature nightly hockey program on ESPN+ also hosted by Cohn – and a schedule of 103 exclusive games.

Cohn and Kaplan will bring fans their insider perspectives, reporting, reactions and analysis to the latest breaking headlines and under the radar stories both on and off the ice. The duo will also be joined regularly by ESPN’s lineup of NHL voices, current NHL stars and legends of the game.

“We can’t wait to give NHL fans what they’ve never had before,” said Cohn. “I’m ecstatic to team up with Emily who shares my passion for the greatest game in the world. It will be a must listen fix for every kind of hockey fan. Honest takes, storytelling, interviews and laughs. We are counting down the days. Let’s go!”

Kaplan added, “I’m thrilled for the opportunity to team up with Linda – a role model I’ve long admired, who I am now lucky enough to call a friend. We truly believe we’ll be able to bring hockey fans something unique. We’re going to use this platform to share our opinions and insights from covering the game, while having candid and fun conversations with players that will let their personalities shine through. It’s going to be a blast.”

Ahead of the premiere episode on Sept. 20, fans can hear from Cohn and Kaplan on the show’s trailer, available now. In The Crease – The ESPN NHL Podcast and the entire ESPN podcast library is available wherever you download your podcasts and on ESPN.com.

Expanding ESPN Podcasts Lineup

The debut of In The Crease – The ESPN NHL Podcast marks another recent addition to the always-expanding ESPN Podcasts lineup, which also saw the premiere of Organized Chaos with Rex Ryan and Bart Scott (Sept. 13), The ESPN College Football Podcast (Aug. 30), ESPN’s 30 for 30 podcast The King of Crenshaw (Aug. 23), Black History Always with Clinton Yates (July 28) and the UFC-focused DC & RC with Daniel Cormier and Ryan Clark (July 8). More can’t-miss shows with industry-leading voices will launch in the coming months with details to be announced soon.

About ESPN Podcasts

ESPN Audio launched its first podcast in 2005 and is a leader in the sports genre – in 2020 ESPN Podcasts were downloaded a record 499.3 million times by on average an estimated 4.8 million listeners a month – with more than 35 original offerings, plus shows from ESPN Radio and television. Offerings focus on “sports passions” (NFL, NBA, MLB, etc.), storytelling (30 for 30 and ESPN Daily) and compelling personalities (including The Right Time with Bomani Jones, That’s What She Said with Sarah Spain and Jalen & Jacoby).

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 14.9 million subscribers.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads).

