NBA Reporter Jamal Collier Joins ESPN

Photo of Shakeemah Simmons-Winter Shakeemah Simmons-Winter Follow on Twitter 19 hours ago
Portrait of new Chicago Tribune employee and Bulls reporter Jamal Collier Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Chicago. (Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune)

Chicago based NBA reporter Jamal Collier joins ESPN, covering Midwest region teams including the reigning NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves. Collier will begin by reporting from the Milwaukee Bucks’ 2021 Media Day.

Jamal Collier:

I’m so thrilled for this new chapter in my career and the opportunity to join a team filled with so many talented journalists. The NBA is always a fun league to cover, and so many of the teams in this Midwest region have their own interesting storylines, characters and stakes for this coming season. I’m looking forward to bringing those stories to life.”

Cristina Daglas, ESPN Senior Deputy Editor:

“We are excited to welcome Jamal Collier to ESPN’s NBA team. He will share his reporting and storytelling across our many platforms.”

Prior to joining ESPN, Collier was the Chicago Bulls beat writer for the Chicago Tribune. The University of Illinois graduate previously covered the Washington Nationals for MLB.com (2016-2019), concluding after the team’s 2019 World Series victory.

Collier is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists and was honored for a short writing feature in the 2020 Associated Press Sports Editors contest.

-30-

Shakeemah Simmons-Winter

I am a senior publicist for men's pro sports, working predominantly with the NBA and FIBA properties.
