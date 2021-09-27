Chicago based NBA reporter Jamal Collier joins ESPN, covering Midwest region teams including the reigning NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves. Collier will begin by reporting from the Milwaukee Bucks’ 2021 Media Day.

Jamal Collier:

“I’m so thrilled for this new chapter in my career and the opportunity to join a team filled with so many talented journalists. The NBA is always a fun league to cover, and so many of the teams in this Midwest region have their own interesting storylines, characters and stakes for this coming season. I’m looking forward to bringing those stories to life.”

Cristina Daglas, ESPN Senior Deputy Editor:

“We are excited to welcome Jamal Collier to ESPN’s NBA team. He will share his reporting and storytelling across our many platforms.”

Prior to joining ESPN, Collier was the Chicago Bulls beat writer for the Chicago Tribune. The University of Illinois graduate previously covered the Washington Nationals for MLB.com (2016-2019), concluding after the team’s 2019 World Series victory.

Collier is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists and was honored for a short writing feature in the 2020 Associated Press Sports Editors contest.

