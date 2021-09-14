Nothing But Net: Basketball Schedule Release Specials to Air Wednesday and Thursday on ACC Network

The 2021-22 ACC women’s and men’s basketball schedules will be unveiled live during a pair of one-hour specials Nothing But Net: Basketball Schedule Release on Wednesday, Sept. 15 and Thursday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. ET, respectively, exclusively on ACC Network.

Kelsey Riggs will host both the men’s and women’s Basketball Schedule Release shows and will be joined by analysts Kelly Gramlich and Muffet McGraw on Wednesday, and Dalen Cuff and Luke Hancock on Thursday as they and breakdown key matchups for the upcoming season.

Date Time (ET) Program Network Wed, Sept. 15 7 p.m. Nothing But Net: Basketball Schedule Release (women’s) Kelsey Riggs, Kelly Gramlich, Muffet McGraw ACC Network Thu, Sept. 16 7 p.m. Nothing But Net: Basketball Schedule Release (men’s) Kelsey Riggs, Dalen Cuff, Luke Hancock ACC Network

About ACC Network

Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) and its digital platform ACCNX is a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. ACCN televises more than 500 regular-season and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. Together, ACCN and its digital platform, ACCNX, combine to feature more than 1,500 ACC events each year. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.

