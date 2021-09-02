Organized Chaos: Rex Ryan & Bart Scott Host New ESPN NFL Podcast Debuting Sept. 12

ESPN Podcasts will debut a new, original NFL-focused show, Organized Chaos, beginning Sept. 12. Former NFL coach Rex Ryan will be joined by his New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens colleague, Pro Bowl linebacker Bart Scott. Ryan and Scott were together in Baltimore when Ryan was the defensive coordinator before they met again in New York where Ryan was the team’s head coach. Scott played for Ryan on the Jets from 2009-12.

The duo will be reunited once again in this weekly podcast – with new episodes available every Monday – that will provide listeners with expert insight and analysis on everything happening around the league featuring trending stories from on and off the field. Ryan – who also appears on Sunday NFL Countdown and other ESPN platforms – and Scott – who co-hosts Bart & Hahn every weekday on ESPN Radio – will bring fans their unique, creative perspective on all things NFL in the way only a former coach and player can.

Ahead of the premiere episode on Sept. 12, fans can hear from Ryan and Scott on the show’s trailer, available Sept. 3. Organized Chaos and the entire ESPN podcast library is available wherever you download your podcasts and on ESPN.com.

Expanding ESPN Podcasts Lineup

The debut of Organized Chaos marks another recent addition to the always-expanding ESPN Podcasts lineup, which also saw the premiere of The ESPN College Football Podcast (Aug. 30), ESPN’s 30 for 30 podcast The King of Crenshaw (Aug. 23), Black History Always with Clinton Yates (July 28) and the UFC-focused DC & RC with Daniel Cormier and Ryan Clark (July 8). More can’t-miss shows with industry-leading voices will launch in the coming months with details to be announced soon.

About ESPN Podcasts

ESPN Audio launched its first podcast in 2005 and is a leader in the sports genre – in 2020 ESPN Podcasts were downloaded a record 499.3 million times by on average an estimated 4.8 million listeners a month – with more than 35 original offerings, plus shows from ESPN Radio and television. Offerings focus on “sports passions” (NFL, NBA, MLB, etc.), storytelling (30 for 30 and ESPN Daily) and compelling personalities (including The Right Time with Bomani Jones, That’s What She Said with Sarah Spain and Jalen & Jacoby).

