Premiere of This Just In with Max Kellerman Leads ESPN Weekday Afternoon Programming Update

One-Hour Show hosted by Kellerman debuts Sept. 14 adding to ESPN’s Expansive Daily Live Programming

Popular Podcast/TV Studio Show Jalen & Jacoby – with Jalen Rose and David Jacoby – to Air on ESPN2

Debatable – ESPN will Launch Innovative New, Digital-Exclusive Series across Twitter, Facebook, YouTube & ESPN App

On Tuesday, Sept. 14, ESPN will premiere This Just In hosted by Max Kellerman at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN. The live, one-hour show will provide all the latest news, opinion and analysis on the day’s trending and under-the-radar afternoon headlines and look ahead at potential news-making moments that evening. Kellerman will also regularly be joined by ESPN’s industry-leading lineup of sport-specific insiders and analysts to go inside every breaking story and development from new angles.

This Just In will add to ESPN’s expansive live studio show offerings throughout the day. Beginning at 8 a.m., fans will be able to hear the latest news, information and original, timely opinions and analysis across all sports with Get Up (8-10 a.m.), First Take (10 a.m.-12 p.m.) and the 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. editions of SportsCenter, all culminating with This Just In. ESPN’s live schedule continues throughout the afternoon with sport-specific content and much more.

The show will also feature special segments including:

“The Agenda” – a fast-paced look at the storylines for the night ahead

– a fast-paced look at the storylines for the night ahead “Afternoon Weigh In” – A deep-dive from Kellerman on a trending topic with his unique insight and panelist debate

– A deep-dive from Kellerman on a trending topic with his unique insight and panelist debate “Best Bets” – a breakdown of the night’s most important games with key stats and betting information

– a breakdown of the night’s most important games with key stats and betting information And many sport-specific segments, including “QB Sneak” – evaluations of recent quarterback performances from Kellerman and NFL analysts – and more

“With the addition of This Just In, we’ve added yet another opportunity for live reaction in a key timeslot,” said Norby Williamson, ESPN executive vice president & executive editor, production. “Max is always able to successfully connect and resonate with fans in meaningful ways across platforms and it’s great to have him leading this new show. We’re also excited to offer even more selection for fans in the afternoon with new episodes of Jalen & Jacoby – regularly one of our top downloaded podcasts – remaining available on TV every weekday on ESPN2 and the launch of a new digital-exclusive show, Debatable.”

Jalen & Jacoby

One of ESPN’s leading daily podcasts – consistently ranking as one of the Top 30 Sports Podcasts as measured by Podtrac with over 1.4 million downloads in Aug. – and television studio show, Jalen & Jacoby with Jalen Rose and David Jacoby, will now be available on ESPN2 at 4 p.m. beginning Sept. 14. On Sept. 13, the show will be on ESPN2 at 2 p.m. for that day only. In addition to “giving the people what they want” and breaking down sports and pop culture as only they can, the duo will also continue to welcome some of the top names across sports and entertainment.

The show has continued to grow an expansive, dedicated following since its ESPN platform debut in 2011. Rose – an analyst and host – and Jacoby – a host and coordinating producer – have continued to successfully evolve the show ever since it started as a passion project for the duo. From a podcast to a YouTube show, Jalen & Jacoby then moved to the national ESPN Radio lineup before progressing to its current daily airing on television with segments from the show continuing to regularly reach audiences across all of its previous platforms.

Debatable & Highly Questionable

ESPN will be launching a new digital series Debatable, on Oct. 4. The show will be available every weekday with new 45-60 minute episodes debuting exclusively on ESPN’s Twitter, Facebook and YouTube accounts and the ESPN App – making it the first show the network has launched in this model.

Highly Questionable, which launched on the network in 2011, will have its final airing on Sept. 10 (2:30 p.m., ESPN2), but the spirit of that show will carry into Debatable. The familiar cast will take on the most compelling topics from around the sports world with even greater depth and digression. More details will be announced soon.

-30-

Media Contact: Michael Skarka, [email protected]