The Walt Disney Company & ESPN To Televise, Stream NHL in 109 Countries Globally Beginning with 2021-22 Season

As part of the recent groundbreaking rights deal, NHL will appear around the world on Disney and ESPN Networks and streaming platforms, including Star+, ESPN Player & ESPN App

Comprehensive coverage in most markets includes Stanley Cup Final, Stanley Cup Playoffs, NHL All-Star, Regular Season and more



As the National Hockey League (NHL) prepares to drop the puck on the 2021-22 season, The Walt Disney Company and ESPN will bring the energy and excitement of the NHL to fans in 109 countries around the world as part of the groundbreaking long-term agreement announced in March.

Across Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, the Caribbean, parts of Europe and Africa ESPN’s coverage will make the speed, power and skill of the world’s best hockey available to millions of fans.

Coverage will appear across Disney’s ESPN networks and streaming platforms (including Star+, ESPN Player and the ESPN App), depending on the region.

Australia, New Zealand & Pacific Islands

Continuing its commitment to be the premier destination for North American sports, ESPN’s platforms will be the home of the NHL in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands. Hockey fans will be able to stream every regular season and postseason NHL game – more than 1400 games on the ESPN App – including the entire Stanley Cup Final, the entire Stanley Cup Playoffs, NHL All-Star Weekend, NHL Winter Classic, NHL Stadium Series matches and more.

ESPN and ESPN2 will televise a minimum of two regular-season NHL games per week, plus the Stanley Cup Playoffs and the Stanley Cup Final.

Additionally, NHL studio programming will be available on ESPN channels and the ESPN App, and fans will find extensive highlights across ESPN programming and platforms throughout the season.

Streaming functionality on the ESPN App and ESPN.com.au is available to ESPN channel subscribers via Foxtel, Fetch TV and SKY NZ who enter their TV provider credentials. ESPN and ESPN2 are available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and SKY NZ.

Europe & Africa (EMEA)

In a dozen countries across Europe, ESPN Player will provide complete coverage of every NHL game each season – regular season, Stanley Cup Playoffs and Stanley Cup Final, NHL All-Star Weekend, NHL Winter Classic, NHL Stadium Series matches and more. Fans in Belgium, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Spain and Turkey, as well as Cyprus, Malta, Romania, San Marino and Vatican City, will be able to stream all 1400+ NHL games and events exclusively on ESPN Player.

Fans in the Netherlands will also be able to watch the NHL on ESPN networks, with at least two NHL games per week throughout the season being televised, as well as coverage of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and Stanley Cup Final, NHL All-Star Weekend and other special events.

Across sub-Saharan Africa, ESPN will bring the NHL to fans on both the ESPN Africa network and ESPN Player. ESPN Africa will televise two games per week during the regular season and will also offer coverage of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and Stanley Cup Final. ESPN Player will deliver comprehensive coverage of the NHL season, with all 1400+ games and events. ESPN Africa is available on DStv, MyT, StarSat, StarTimes, while ESPN Player is available in 52 countries and territories across sub-Saharan Africa.

To subscribe to ESPN Player, visit: www.espnplayer.com.

Latin America

In Spanish-speaking South America and Brazil, Disney and ESPN’s coverage of the NHL will be available on both the recently-launched Star+ streaming service and on ESPN networks.

Star+ will provide complete coverage of every NHL game throughout the season. Subscribers will get all 1400+ games and events – regular season, Stanley Cup Playoffs and Stanley Cup Final, NHL All-Star Weekend, NHL Winter Classic, NHL Stadium Series matches and more. The NHL on Star+ is part of a broad offering of live sports from ESPN, as well as new international original productions, the full collection of animated comedies from 20th Television, exclusive movie premieres, and more. Star+ is available as a standalone service, or as part of Combo+, a bundled offering with access to Disney+. To subscribe to Star+, visit: www.starplus.com.

ESPN networks throughout Spanish-speaking South America and Brazil will televise at least two NHL games per week throughout the season being televised, as well as coverage of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and Stanley Cup Final, NHL All-Star Weekend and other special events.

In Mexico and Central America, Star+ will provide coverage of NHL games and events throughout the season. More details about coverage in the region will be shared in the coming weeks.

Caribbean

Across the Caribbean, fans will find ESPN’s coverage of the NHL on both the ESPN Play streaming service and ESPN networks. ESPN Play will provide complete coverage of every NHL game each season – regular season, Stanley Cup Playoffs and Stanely Cup Final, NHL All-Star Weekend, NHL Winter Classic, NHL Stadium Series matches and more. ESPN Play is available via the ESPN App.

ESPN networks in the Caribbean will televise at least two NHL games per week throughout the season being televised, as well as coverage of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and Finals, NHL All-Star Weekend and other special events.

