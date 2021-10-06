Cecile Cross-Plummer Joins ESPN as Vice President, Corporate Communications

Announcements

Cecile Cross-Plummer Joins ESPN as Vice President, Corporate Communications

Photo of Dave Nagle Dave Nagle Follow on Twitter 31 seconds ago

Cecile Cross-Plummer, a highly respected media relations executive with 25 years of experience at HBO, has joined ESPN as vice president, corporate communications. In this role, she will work closely with ESPN’s talent office, lead the communications department’s efforts promoting The Undefeated as that brand is poised for further expansion, and will enhance outreach to multicultural audiences as part of ESPN’s audience expansion initiative.

“Cecile’s talent, relationships, perspective and experience managing an iconic brand in the press instantly makes an already strong team that much better,” said Chris LaPlaca, ESPN senior vice president, corporate communications.  “She’s also a massive sports fan. We’re thrilled to have her join us and we look forward to what’s next.”

Cross-Plummer added, “Combining my love of sports with my PR experience, has been a long-time dream of mine.  So, I am extremely grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait to get the ball rolling.”

Cross-Plummer, who was born in Jamaica, moved to New York City shortly after completing her high school education. While attending Hunter College, she interned at HBO and soon graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in communication and media studies. She landed her first job at HBO as an assistant and never looked back, increasingly taking on larger roles.

Prior to joining ESPN, she served nearly eight years as vice president, media relations, leading her team in the planning and execution of a wide variety of signature HBO series, including Veep, The Wire, Extras, The Outsider, Lovecraft Country, I May Destroy You, Beyonce: Life Is But a Dream and Epitafios. Two years ago, that role was expanded to include oversight of HBO Sports communication efforts.

-30-

Media Contact:  [email protected]

Tags
Photo of Dave Nagle

Dave Nagle

It was 33 years at ESPN for me as of November 2019 (the only job I’ve ever had) after joining merely to help with the America’s Cup for three months at a robust $5.50 per hour. I like to say I simply kept showing up. I’ve worked on almost every sport, plus answered viewer calls and letters (people used to write!), given tours, written the company newsletter and once drove NASCAR’s Jeff Gordon to the local airport. My travels have been varied…I’ve been to Martinsville and Super Bowls; the America’s Cup (all 3) in San Diego and College GameDay in the sport’s meccas such as Eugene, Auburn, Lubbock, Stillwater and more; the NBA Finals and Indy 500; Wimbledon (16 times and counting) and the “other Bristol,” the one with a race track in Tennessee. These days, in addition to overseeing the Fan Relations, Archives and ESPNPressRoom.com, my main areas are tennis, ratings, and corporate communications documents, including ESPN’s history and growth.
Back to top button
Close