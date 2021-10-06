Cecile Cross-Plummer Joins ESPN as Vice President, Corporate Communications

Cecile Cross-Plummer, a highly respected media relations executive with 25 years of experience at HBO, has joined ESPN as vice president, corporate communications. In this role, she will work closely with ESPN’s talent office, lead the communications department’s efforts promoting The Undefeated as that brand is poised for further expansion, and will enhance outreach to multicultural audiences as part of ESPN’s audience expansion initiative.

“Cecile’s talent, relationships, perspective and experience managing an iconic brand in the press instantly makes an already strong team that much better,” said Chris LaPlaca, ESPN senior vice president, corporate communications. “She’s also a massive sports fan. We’re thrilled to have her join us and we look forward to what’s next.”

Cross-Plummer added, “Combining my love of sports with my PR experience, has been a long-time dream of mine. So, I am extremely grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait to get the ball rolling.”

Cross-Plummer, who was born in Jamaica, moved to New York City shortly after completing her high school education. While attending Hunter College, she interned at HBO and soon graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in communication and media studies. She landed her first job at HBO as an assistant and never looked back, increasingly taking on larger roles.

Prior to joining ESPN, she served nearly eight years as vice president, media relations, leading her team in the planning and execution of a wide variety of signature HBO series, including Veep, The Wire, Extras, The Outsider, Lovecraft Country, I May Destroy You, Beyonce: Life Is But a Dream and Epitafios. Two years ago, that role was expanded to include oversight of HBO Sports communication efforts.

