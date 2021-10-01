College GameDay Built by The Home Depot Sets Stage in Athens Ahead of Top-10, SEC Matchup Between No. 2 Georgia and No. 8 Arkansas 

College GameDay Built by Home Depot will make its sixth visit to Athens, Ga., this weekend, live from Myers Quad on the campus of the University of Georgia on Saturday, Oct. 2 (9 a.m. – noon ET). The three-hour premier traveling pregame show will air on ESPN and ESPNU, highlighting key storylines and offering news, analysis and predictions, ahead of the top-10 matchup between No. 2

Georgia and No. 8 Arkansas. GameDay will move inside Sanford Stadium for the final hour of the show, capturing the pregame environment ahead of the noon kickoff on ESPN.

The 12-time Emmy Award-winning show is hosted by Rece Davis, with analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack, research producer and sports betting analyst Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica, and reporters Jen Lada and Gene Wojciechowski.

The show precedes a full slate of action across ESPN networks. Herbstreit will join Chris Fowler and Holly Rowe for the Hogs vs. Dawgs matchup at noon to kick-off ESPN’s SEC tripleheader on Saturday. ABC Saturday Night Football between Indiana and No. 4 Penn State begins at 7:30 p.m., with Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath on the call.

Show Highlights

Kiffin and Corral – Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral and head coach Lane Kiffin encountered adversity on their respective football paths. Now, the two California guys find themselves in Oxford, Mississippi, chasing the same goals – not just as player and coach, but as friends. Reporter: Gene Wojciechowski

Girl Dad – Desmond Ridder is the dynamic quarterback leading the No. 7 Cincinnati Bearcats into perhaps the most important game in school history. Off the field, he’s building cribs, changing diapers, and reading books to his five-month old daughter, allowing the proud Girl Dad to gain valuable perspective in his pursuit of perfection. Reporter: Jen Lada

Meet the Dawgs – Herbstreit sits with key members of the Georgia defense to talk about being elite, the play they are most proud of, and just how much fun they are having together on and off the field.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban will join the show live

Stats from ‘The Bear’/Corso Facts

Underdogs have won at four of the five GameDay sites this year Penn State is the only favorite to win at a GameDay site

Saturday marks GameDay ’s sixth trip to Athens; Georgia is 3-2 with GameDay present and 3-0 under Kirby Smart in Athens

Corso is 3-4 when picking Georgia, but has won each of the last three times he’s picked the Bulldogs He has also won the last three times he’s picked against the Bulldogs.

This is the second time Arkansas has been involved in a GameDay site game. In 2006, the Razorbacks defeated Tennessee 31-17 in Fayetteville Corso correctly picked Arkansas that day

Saturday’s show is 17 years to the day of the first guest picker on the set when Charles Barkley joined the show in Knoxville for the Auburn at Tennessee game

ESPN Social and Digital

Countdown to GameDay Live is College GameDay’s pregame show, before the pregame show. Each week, host Christine Williamson and reporter Harry Lyles Jr. will usher fans into the show and the Saturday college football lineup throughout the season at 8:30 a.m. Countdown to GameDay is available on Saturday across Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, and the ESPN App.

Additionally, College GameDay: All Access on Snapchat debuted this season, with Williamson taking fans behind the scenes of the legendary pregame show College GameDay. From interviews with players and coaches to experiencing local traditions to the best GameDay signs, she will give fans everyone a look at why Saturdays are so special – even before the games start.

Fans call follow and engage in all the action each and every Saturday across College GameDay’s social platforms (Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok).

