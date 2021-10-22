College GameDay Built by The Home Depot Travels to Los Angeles for Pac-12 Showdown – No. 10 Oregon at UCLA

College GameDay Built by The Home Depot will travel west to Los Angeles this weekend for its first Pac-12 game of the season, Saturday, Oct. 23 (9 a.m. – noon ET). The premier three-hour traveling pregame show will air on ESPN and ESPNU, highlighting key storylines and offering news, analysis and predictions ahead of the No. 10 Oregon at UCLA matchup. GameDay will originate from Wilson Plaza on UCLA’s Westwood campus, capturing the pregame pageantry of the Ducks-Bruins rivalry.

Rece Davis hosts the 12-time Emmy Award-winning show with analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack, research producer and sports betting analyst Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica, and reporters Jen Lada and Gene Wojciechowski.

This will be College GameDay’s first-ever visit to the UCLA campus. The only other previous trip to Southern California for a UCLA home game was 23 years ago – Oct. 17, 1998 when GameDay travelled to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena for its first-ever Pac-12 (then Pac-10) matchup between Oregon and UCLA.

College GameDay precedes a full slate of games across ESPN networks, highlighted by the Ducks-Bruins matchup at the Rose Bowl, which Chris Fowler, Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will call at 3:30 p.m. on ABC. In all, ESPN networks will feature games involving four of the top-5 ranked teams, including No. 2 Cincinnati at Navy (noon, ESPN2), No. 3 Oklahoma at Kansas (noon, ESPN), No. 4 Alabama vs. Tennessee (7 p.m., ESPN), and No. 5 Ohio State at Indiana (7:30 p.m., ABC).

College GameDay Highlights: