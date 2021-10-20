Disney Advertising Sales Sponsors Take Center Ice in Groundbreaking, Cross-Portfolio NHL Season

Following its unprecedented Upfront, Disney Advertising Sales has locked in key advertising sponsorship deals across, ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, Hulu and its owned social channels for the storied return of the NHL to its platform. Spanning automotive, consumer packaged goods, financial services, restaurants and technology and telecommunications categories, this season’s sponsors flocked to Disney’s robust coverage, embracing the best-in-class cross-portfolio opportunity. Tuesday’s 2021 NHL FaceOff doubleheader premiere of the NHL is already breaking records, marking the most-viewed season opening doubleheader on record.

The NHL on Disney sponsors include the following NHL Official Partners: Apple; Discover; Dunkin; EA Sports; GEICO; Honda; Jägermeister; MassMutual; Navy Federal Credit Union; New Amsterdam Vodka; SAP and Verizon. Additional major Presenting, In-Game and Studio sponsors include: Expedia; Fidelity; Goodyear; Lexus; Progressive; Procter & Gamble; Subway and Taco Bell.

“As we embark on a new era in sports with the return of the NHL on Disney, our diversified and unique offerings provides greater reach for brands and our viewers, than anywhere else,” said Rita Ferro, President, Disney Advertising Sales. “We’re delivering must-watch content, across every screen and platform, reaching sports fans of all types, everywhere they are.”

The NHL on Disney’s energy will live on and off the ice. During the regular season, 25 ABC and ESPN linear games will be presented by Expedia; all Pre and Post-games will be presented by Verizon; 1stand 2nd Intermission Reports will be presented by Lexus and Discover, respectively; and there will be custom, innovative feature integrations for Apple, Dunkin, Honda, MassMutual, Navy Federal Credit Union, SAP and Taco Bell.

Across all 75 exclusive national games on ESPN+ and Hulu, New Amsterdam Vodka is the presenting sponsor; Verizon is the pre and post-game sponsor; Lexus and Discover are the 1st and 2ndIntermission Report presenting sponsors, respectively; and Dunkin, Jägermeister, Progressive, EA Sports and SAP will have feature integrations. Fidelity will be the Presenting Sponsor of any Overtime or Shootout, should a game reach those stages.

The Point, ESPN’s brand-new NHL-centric weekly studio show airing on ESPN2 and simulcast live and available to replay on demand on ESPN+, will have Procter & Gamble in as Presenting Sponsor starting in January 2022.

“In The Crease”, ESPN+’s daily highlight-focused NHL studio show, will have Discover as Presenting sponsor during this season’s Playoff Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Finals.

ESPN’s social media accounts will provide robust and comprehensive coverage across @ESPN, @SportsCenter and @ESPNPlus. Twitter Amplify highlights will be surrounded by Dunkin, Discover and Navy Federal Credit Union. Fidelity and Jägermeister will own custom social sponsorships throughout the season. Instagram Stories will spotlight key tentpole events and occasional on-site coverage. Facebook, TikTok, and SportsCenter on SnapChat will also have extensive content to drive engagement for fans.

As part of a historic long-term agreement, ESPN, ESPN+, Hulu and ABC will showcase 103 exclusive regular season games throughout the season, including 18 games on ESPN, 10 games on ABC and 75 games on ESPN+ and Hulu.

The NHL’s Stanley Cup Playoffs and Stanley Cup Final action will also return to the ABC and ESPN networks – including exclusive coverage of the Stanley Cup Final in four of the seven years of the deal – beginning with this season. ESPN and ABC will have live, exclusive coverage of one Conference Final series and half of all First Round and Second Round games from the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Additionally, ESPN+ is the home for fans to watch NHL every day of the season, with exclusive coverage of more than 1,000 out-of-market NHL games available throughout the season, as well as on-demand replays of all NHL games.

