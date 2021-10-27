ECAC Hockey Announces Eight Year Extension of Streaming Rights Agreement with ESPN+

ECAC Hockey announced today it is extending its rights agreement with ESPN+ to stream more than 350 games each season through 2028-29.

Every regular-season and post-season game (conference and non-conference) hosted at an ECAC Hockey venue will be streamed on ESPN+ with no blackout restrictions. That includes the annual women’s championship, and men’s championship in Lake Placid, N.Y.

“We’re truly excited to announce the extension of our deal with ESPN through the rest of this decade” said ECAC Hockey Commissioner Steve Hagwell”. “ESPN has been a great partner for ECAC Hockey, and we look forward to growing and enhancing our relationship for the benefit of our programs and fans.”

In addition to the 350+ ECAC Hockey games on ESPN+ each year, the leading sports streaming service continues to establish itself as the new “Home of Hockey”, covering more than 1,000 NHL games this season, along with every game from the Premier Hockey Federation (PHF).

The renewed agreement puts ECAC Hockey at the cutting edge of collegiate hockey streaming, which mirrors ESPN’s commitment to provide fans with the best streaming experience through an ESPN App that is intuitive and easy to use.

Streaming for ECAC Hockey fans outside of the U.S. will continue to be available through Stretch Internet.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 14.9 million subscribers.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads).

