Eric Moody Joins ESPN as Fantasy/Sports Betting Writer

ESPN has hired Eric Moody as a fantasy sports / sports betting writer. Moody will contribute fantasy and sports betting football and basketball analysis across platforms via written, audio and video content. His work will include columns for ESPN Fantasy, contributions to ESPN Chalk, and appearances on the Fantasy Focus podcast and Daily Wager.

Most recently, Moody was a senior fantasy analyst at Pro Football Network. He has written more than 700 articles for various outlets including ESPN.com, The Athletic, Pro Football Network, FantasyPros, 4for4 Football, RotoViz, and other well-known sites. He is also a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association.

“This is a new chapter in my sports media career and I’m thrilled to become part of the amazing fantasy and sports betting team at ESPN,” said Moody. “I’m excited about where the company is headed and feel grateful to be part of the journey.”

Moody has had a lifelong passion for the game of football and played at the collegiate level at Nicholls State University as an offensive lineman. Moody also has scouting experience from Dan Hatman’s Scouting Academy. Professionally, he has spent much of his career in the financial services industry working for three Fortune 100 companies in various advice and management roles. Moody’s background in financial services and scouting has enabled him to develop a disciplined, research process and gain experience presenting complex strategies in an easy-to-understand manner.

Moody is based in Dallas where he lives with his wife, Trina, and their two children.

-30-