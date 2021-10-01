ESPN+ Adds KHL to Hockey Lineup

More than 130 games from the Kontinental Hockey League, exclusively on ESPN+

ESPN+ will stream more than 130 Kontinental Hockey League games this season, including all playoff and Gagarin Cup championship games, exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+. Considered second only to the NHL, the KHL is the premier professional ice hockey league in Europe and Asia, with 23 teams based in Russia, Belarus, China, Finland, Latvia, and Kazakhstan. Throughout the season, ESPN+ will stream two games per week, and all games will be presented in English.

The addition of KHL games adds to a growing lineup of professional ice hockey coverage on ESPN+, including the NHL on ESPN+, which begins with the 2021-22 season as part of the historic and innovative seven-year television, streaming and media rights deal announced by The Walt Disney Company, ESPN and the National Hockey League earlier this year.

Coverage of the KHL on ESPN+ begins today with HC CSKA Moscow, last season’s Gagarin Cup runner-up, hosting Ak Bars Kazan at 12 p.m. ET.

Kontinental Hockey League 2021 Schedule | October

Date Start Time (ET) Matchup (Home vs. Away) Oct. 1 12 pm CSKA vs Ak Bars Oct. 3 10 am Ak Bars vs Salavat Yulaev Oct. 6 12 pm Dynamo Msk vs CSKA Oct. 8 10 am Salavat Yulaev vs Jokerit Oct. 12 10 am Salavat Yulaev vs Ak Bars Oct. 15 12:30 pm Jokerit vs SKA Oct. 19 12:30 pm Dinamo R vs Metallurg Mg Oct. 22 12 pm Ak Bars vs Avangard Oct. 25 12 pm Avangard vs SKA Oct. 29 12 pm Dynamo Msk vs SKA

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 14.9 million subscribers.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads).

