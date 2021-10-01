ESPN+ Adds KHL to Hockey Lineup

- More than 130 games from the Kontinental Hockey League, exclusively on ESPN+
- Two games per week, including playoffs and Gagarin Cup Finals
- Subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN App, ESPNplus.com and connected TV devices
ESPN+ will stream more than 130 Kontinental Hockey League games this season, including all playoff and Gagarin Cup championship games, exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+. Considered second only to the NHL, the KHL is the premier professional ice hockey league in Europe and Asia, with 23 teams based in Russia, Belarus, China, Finland, Latvia, and Kazakhstan. Throughout the season, ESPN+ will stream two games per week, and all games will be presented in English.
The addition of KHL games adds to a growing lineup of professional ice hockey coverage on ESPN+, including the NHL on ESPN+, which begins with the 2021-22 season as part of the historic and innovative seven-year television, streaming and media rights deal announced by The Walt Disney Company, ESPN and the National Hockey League earlier this year.
Coverage of the KHL on ESPN+ begins today with HC CSKA Moscow, last season’s Gagarin Cup runner-up, hosting Ak Bars Kazan at 12 p.m. ET.
Kontinental Hockey League 2021 Schedule | October
|Date
|Start Time (ET)
|Matchup (Home vs. Away)
|Oct. 1
|12 pm
|CSKA vs Ak Bars
|Oct. 3
|10 am
|Ak Bars vs Salavat Yulaev
|Oct. 6
|12 pm
|Dynamo Msk vs CSKA
|Oct. 8
|10 am
|Salavat Yulaev vs Jokerit
|Oct. 12
|10 am
|Salavat Yulaev vs Ak Bars
|Oct. 15
|12:30 pm
|Jokerit vs SKA
|Oct. 19
|12:30 pm
|Dinamo R vs Metallurg Mg
|Oct. 22
|12 pm
|Ak Bars vs Avangard
|Oct. 25
|12 pm
|Avangard vs SKA
|Oct. 29
|12 pm
|Dynamo Msk vs SKA
About ESPN+
ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 14.9 million subscribers.
Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads).
