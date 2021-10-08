ESPN Announces Digital Audio Series “Shots of Hype”

ESPN has released VOL 1 of “Shots of Hype,” a new digital spoken word audio series of motivational speeches. The three-part series is comprised of 15 tracks written and performed by well-known ESPN on-air personalities, including former athletes, coaches, and analysts. VOL 1 is now available via Hollywood Records across all major digital music platforms globally.

Each track features a highly energetic, passionate, and motivational speech, capturing messages of hype that will reverberate in locker rooms and stadiums all across the sports world and beyond, inspiring and entertaining athletes and fans alike. Featured on part one are tracks from Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter; College GameDay Host and Play-by-Play Commentator Rece Davis; NFL Analyst Rex Ryan; NFL Analyst Ryan Clark; and NFL Analyst, Senior Writer, Podcast Host and Television Contributor Mina Kimes.

Said Adam Neuhaus, Senior Director of Development, ESPN Films: “‘Shots of Hype’ is an incredibly fun ongoing collaboration with ESPN on-air talent, a reminder that everyone could use a daily dose of inspired encouragement.”

To listen to “Shots of Hype,” click here. Additional parts will be released in the coming weeks, featuring:

Part 2:

Jessica Mendoza, MLB Analyst Julie Foudy, espnW Writer, Soccer Commentator, Features Reporter and Host Sarah Spain, espnW Writer, ESPN Radio Host & TV Personality Clinton Yates, The Undefeated Columnist/Commentator/Host Taylor Twellman, Soccer Analyst & SportsNation Host

Part 3:

Dick Vitale, Men’s College Basketball Analyst Jesse Washingtons, The Undefeated Senior Writer Seth Greenberg, College Basketball Analyst Elle Duncan, SportsCenter Anchor Chiney Ogwumike, ESPN Commentator & Host

-30-