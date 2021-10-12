ESPN Debuts New Weekly College Basketball Podcast Oct. 14: Bald Men on Campus

Featuring Leading Men’s Basketball Analysts Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis & Seth Greenberg

Episode 1 Available Oct. 14; Series Trailer Available Now

Popular ACC Network TV Series of the Same Name Returns Jan. 2022

ESPN Podcasts will debut a new men’s college basketball show, Bald Men on Campus, beginning Thursday, Oct. 14. The same team of leading men’s college basketball analysts featuring Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis and Seth Greenberg from the popular ACC Network television show by the same name, will bring their already established chemistry to the podcast. The trio will take listeners inside all the action on and off the court from the season tip off to the final buzzer with can’t-miss insight from some of men’s college basketball’s top stars, coaches and insiders.

“Nothing has made me want to grow hair more than being a part of Bald Men on Campus,” said Bilas. “This podcast gives us the opportunity to talk about all the biggest issues in college basketball with the best coaches and players as guests and the best broadcasters in the business as hosts…and the most humble.”

Ellis added, “I’m excited to join my fellow bald headed brethren on Bald Men on Campus the podcast! We will talk about all things college hoops, have player/coach interviews, give team/player analysis and more in a light but informative way! I can’t wait!!!”

Greenberg added, “Bald Men on Campus podcast will be a conversation with three basketball lifers that look at the game through their own unique prism. We will bring on coaches and other unique voices of the game.”

Ahead of the premiere episode on Oct. 14, fans can hear more from Bilas, Ellis and Greenberg on the show’s trailer, available now. The Bald Men on Campus podcast and the entire ESPN podcast library is available wherever you download your podcasts and on ESPN.com. The Bald Men on Campus television series will make its return to ACC Network in Jan. 2022, with more details to be announced in the coming months.

Expanding ESPN Podcasts Lineup

The debut of the Bald Men on Campus podcast marks another recent addition to the always-expanding ESPN Podcasts lineup, which also saw the premiere of In The Crease – The ESPN NHL Podcast (Sept. 20), Organized Chaos with Rex Ryan and Bart Scott (Sept. 13), The ESPN College Football Podcast (Aug. 30), ESPN’s 30 for 30 podcast The King of Crenshaw (Aug. 23), Black History Always with Clinton Yates (July 28) and the UFC-focused DC & RC with Daniel Cormier and Ryan Clark (July 8). More can’t-miss shows with industry-leading voices will launch in the coming months with details to be announced soon.

About ESPN Podcasts

ESPN Audio launched its first podcast in 2005 and is a leader in the sports genre – in 2020 ESPN Podcasts were downloaded a record 499.3 million times by on average an estimated 4.8 million listeners a month – with more than 35 original offerings, plus shows from ESPN Radio and television. Offerings focus on “sports passions” (NFL, NBA, MLB, etc.), storytelling (30 for 30 and ESPN Daily) and compelling personalities (including The Right Time with Bomani Jones, That’s What She Said with Sarah Spain and Jalen & Jacoby).

