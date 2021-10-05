ESPN, FOX Sports Set Broadcaster Assignments Ahead of Fury vs Wilder III Fight Week

Three Former Champions Serve as Analysts for ESPN and FOX

LOS ANGELES – ESPN and FOX Sports announce broadcaster assignments for Fury vs. Wilder III fight week with three former champions, veteran hosts and Hall of Famers set to call the action from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Highlighting the week, three-time world heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis returns with undefeated former two-division world champion and 2004 U.S. Olympic gold medalist Andre Ward to call ring action with veteran play-by-play announcer Brian Kenny on Saturday, Oct. 9, at 9:00 PM ET.

Helming the desk will be FOX Sports host Kate Abdo, along with two-time welterweight champion Shawn “Showtime” Porter and well-known ESPN boxing commentator Max Kellerman. Abdo will also host the weigh-in ( Friday, October 8, on ESPN2 and FS2 at 5:00 PM ET) and the main event press conference ( Wednesday, Oct. 6, on ESPN2 and FS1 at 5:00 PM ET). Joining her for the weigh-in are Porter, Lewis and Ward. Kenny moderates the main event press conference alongside Porter and Lewis.

FOX PBC reporter Heidi Androl will join ESPN commentator, Bernardo Osuna, to handle reporting duties for fight night. Osuna will also handle fighter interviews during the weigh-in show and serve as interpreter on fight night, while International Boxing Hall of Famer Larry Hazzard returns as the unofficial scorer and rules expert.

Rounding out the broadcaster lineup for the week is ring announcer Jimmy Lennon Jr., who will appear at all three events. The Hall of Famer returns after announcing Wilder vs. Fury II.

Spanish-language coverage for Fury vs. Wilder III includes play-by-play from FOX Deportes’ Adrián García Márquez and four-weight world champion Erik Morales, along with famed ESPN Deportes broadcaster David Faitelson and veteran ESPN Deportes boxing journalist Carlos Nava with analysis. FOX Deportes’ Jaime Motta provides live reporting and interviews ringside.

Wilder vs. Fury III production will include a unique mixture of innovative camera mounts, super slow motion and high resolution. FOX Sports will add a pair of JitCam cranes on opposite sides of the rings, one with the ability to move up to 100 feet along a track from one side of the venue to the other. A Dynamicam, a mini three-axis cable cam system, functioning as a wired “drone” on the reverse side of the ring, will fly over the audience. A super high-resolution “c360” camera will be used above the ring in the place of a conventional robotic overhead to allow infinite zoom and pan functions to that position.

Additionally, FOX Sports will have an ultra-slow-motion camera on the reverse side of the ring, sporting a one-of-a-kind high-resolution lens to give a cinematic “Raging Bull” feel to replays. In addition, there will be several wireless cameras, including FOX Sports’ Megalodon shallow depth-of-field camera, made famous as part of FOX NFL coverage last season.

Of the 30-plus cameras, all ring coverage will be in super slow mo. On the audio front, FOX Sports will employ more than 50 wired and wireless microphones, including mics on referees and trainers.

Press Conference – Wednesday, October 6 – MGM Grand Garden Arena (All times PT) Network Local Time Desk Moderator Reporter Translator Ring Announcer Location FS1/ESPN2 2:00 PM PT – 3:00 PM PT Kate Abdo Shawn Porter Andre Ward Brian Kenny Jimmy Lennon Jr. MGM Grand Garden Arena FOX Deportes/ESPN Deportes Adrian Garcia Marquez Erik Morales Jaime Motta David Faitelson Carlos Nava Weigh-in – Friday, October 8 – MGM Grand Garden Arena Network Local Time Desk Ringside Reporter Translator Ring Announcer Location FS2/ESPN2 2:00 PM PT – 3:00 PM PT Kate Abdo Shawn Porter Andre Ward Bernardo Osuna Jimmy Lennon Jr. MGM Grand Garden Arena FOX Deportes/ESPN Deportes Adrian Garcia Marquez Erik Morales Jaime Motta David Faitelson Carlos Nava Fight Night – Saturday, October 9 – T-Mobile Arena Network Local Time Desk Ringside Reporter Translator/ Unofficial Scorer Ring Announcer Location FS1/ESPN2 Pay-Per-View Prelims 4:00 PM PT – 6:00 PM PT Main Event 6:00 PM PT – 10:00 PM PT Kate Abdo Shawn Porter Andre Ward Brian Kelly Lennox Lewis Andre Ward Heidi Androl Bernardo Osuna Bernardo Osuna Jimmy Lennon Jr. T-Mobile Arena FOX Deportes/ESPN Deportes Adrian Garcia Marquez Erik Morales David Faitelson Carlos Nava Jaime Motta

