ESPN Launches New, Weekly Podcast with Marcus Spears & Kendrick Perkins: Swagu & Perk

Signature NFL & NBA Analyst Duo Will Bring Fans Inside Trending Stories with Unique Insight, Expert Analysis & Can’t-Miss Conversation

Episode One Available Oct. 25 | Series Trailer Available Now

ESPN Podcasts will debut a new, signature series, Swagu & Perk, on Monday, Oct. 25. The weekly podcast will be led by its namesake hosts, former NFL veteran and analyst Marcus Spears (Swagu) and NBA champion and analyst Kendrick Perkins. The duo will take fans inside the latest news across the NFL, NBA and beyond with their own unique, personal insight and expert, in-depth analysis with new episodes every Tuesday morning. Spears and Perkins will also bring listeners inside their lives, career journeys and so much more with can’t-miss conversations and welcome in top sports and celebrity guests.

“I’m excited to co-host Swagu & Perk with Kendrick,” said Spears. “We will be chopping it up about football and basketball of course, yet it will be more about life, growing up in Louisiana (for him Texas) and this journey we are both on as Black men, fathers and husbands in today’s America. Can’t wait to have listeners hear us break down what’s happening in the world and most importantly – laugh with us. This will be fun above all else.”

Perkins added, “Can’t wait for the world to hear me and my bro Big Swagu. We’re about to bring a different flavor to the podcast world and we’ll be talking about anything and everything culturally relevant in sports, entertainment and the world! It’s about to be Cajun rubbed and deep fried in authenticity… get your popcorn ready!”

Ahead of the premiere episode on Oct. 25, fans can hear more from Spears and Perkins on the show’s trailer, available now. Swagu & Perk and the entire ESPN podcast library is available wherever you download your podcasts and on ESPN.com.

In addition to the podcast, Spears appears regularly on NFL Live (weekdays from 4-5 p.m. ET) and Perkins appears on ESPN’s new studio show NBA Today and will join ESPN’s Wednesday edition of NBA Countdown beginning in February. Spears and Perkins will also continue to contribute to ESPN’s daily studio show lineup across platforms.

Expanding ESPN Podcasts Lineup

The debut of Swagu & Perk marks another recent addition to the always-expanding ESPN Podcasts lineup, which also saw the premiere of the Bald Men on Campus podcast (Oct. 14), In The Crease – The ESPN NHL Podcast (Sept. 20), Organized Chaos with Rex Ryan and Bart Scott (Sept. 13), The ESPN College Football Podcast (Aug. 30), ESPN’s 30 for 30 podcast The King of Crenshaw (Aug. 23), Black History Always with Clinton Yates (July 28) and the UFC-focused DC & RC with Daniel Cormier and Ryan Clark (July 8).

About ESPN Podcasts

ESPN Audio launched its first podcast in 2005 and is a leader in the sports genre – in 2020 ESPN Podcasts were downloaded a record 499.3 million times by on average an estimated 4.8 million listeners a month – with more than 35 original offerings, plus shows from ESPN Radio and television. Offerings focus on “sports passions” (NFL, NBA, MLB, etc.), storytelling (30 for 30 and ESPN Daily) and compelling personalities (including The Right Time with Bomani Jones, That’s What She Said with Sarah Spain and Jalen & Jacoby).

