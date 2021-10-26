ESPN Radio Serves as National Audio Home of the 2021 World Series: Atlanta Braves vs. Houston Astros

Baseball Tonight, SportsCenter at the World Series

ESPN Radio is the national audio home of the 2021 World Series as the Atlanta Braves and Freddie Freeman, who are in their first World Series since 1999, face the Houston Astros and Jose Altuve, who return to the World Series for the third time in five years. The Fall Classic begins with Game 1 on Tuesday, October 26, at 8 p.m. ET. This marks ESPN Radio’s 24th consecutive year of World Series coverage. The audio from ESPN Radio World Series broadcasts is available to stream on the ESPN App, ESPNRadio.com and Sirius XM ESPN Radio Channel 80.

Dan Shulman, the national radio voice of the World Series, will call his 11th Fall Classic on ESPN Radio. Olympic Gold Medalist and ESPN analyst Jessica Mendoza, who made history in 2020 as the first woman to serve as a national game analyst for the World Series, will return to join Shulman for a second year. Veteran ESPN game and studio analyst Eduardo Perez completes the ESPN Radio World Series team. The trio will call the action from site.

ESPN Radio World Series pregame coverage will begin at 7 p.m. with analyst Chris Singleton and reporters Buster Olney and Marly Rivera previewing each game. In addition, Olney will conduct postgame interviews throughout the World Series.

Baseball Tonight will document the World Series with two pregame shows most game nights on ESPN2, plus segments during SportsCenter. Karl Ravech will host alongside analysts Tim Kurkjian and Perez from on site at the World Series for Games 1 and 2 and Games 6 and 7. Ravech, Kurkjian and analyst Doug Glanville will host the show from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. studios ahead of Game 3 and Game 5. Senior MLB Insider Jeff Passan will also contribute to the show. Baseball Tonight will welcome special guests throughout the World Series, including players and coaches from both teams.

SportsCenter will have multiple contributors on site at the World Series, including Rivera, Passan and Perez. Jesse Rogers and Alden Gonzalez will also be on site chronicling the World Series for ESPN.com.

ESPN.com’s coverage includes a ranking of all 52 players in the World Series and an outline of the best tools in the Word Series by MLB Insider Kiley McDaniel. Passan answers 20 questions about the 2021 World Series ahead of Game 1 on Tuesday. ESPN.com will also have several features, including Tim Keown on Freddie Freeman, Glanville on Dusty Baker and Rogers on Carlos Correa.

2021 World Series schedule

Date Game Tue, Oct. 26 World Series Game 1 Wed, Oct. 27 World Series Game 2 Fri, Oct. 29 World Series Game 3 Sat, Oct 30 World Series Game 4 Sun, Oct. 31 World Series Game 5* Tue, Nov 2 World Series Game 6* Wed, Nov 3 World Series Game 7*

*If necessary

Baseball Tonight schedule

Date Time (ET) Network(s) Tue, Oct. 26 5 p.m. ESPN2 7 p.m. ESPN2 Wed, Oct. 27 5 p.m. ESPN2 7 p.m. ESPN2 Fri, Oct. 29 5 p.m. ESPN2 7 p.m. ESPN2 Sun, Oct. 31 6 p.m. ESPN 7:30 p.m. ESPN2 Tue, Nov 2 5 p.m. ESPN2 Wed, Nov 3 5 p.m. ESPN2

ESPN will carry the 2021 World Series on its television networks in Brazil, Spanish-speaking Latin America, the Caribbean, the Pacific Rim, Africa and the Netherlands, plus as a digital simulcast in Spanish-speaking Latin America and Brazil via Star+, Disney’s recently launched direct-to-consumer streaming service in the region. The World Series will also live stream in select countries throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa via the ESPN Player direct-to-consumer platform, and on brand partners BT Sport in the United Kingdom and Ireland and Viasat Sport in Russia.

