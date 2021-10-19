ESPN Releases New Creative “More To Be A Fan Of” Targeting Sports Fans for Disney Bundle

ESPN has launched a new creative campaign targeting sports fans for the Disney Bundle. “More To Be A Fan Of” appeals to ESPN’s fans as passionate consumers of great stories and characters. The Disney Bundle is a one-stop streaming subscription offer that gives customers the power to build and customize their video subscription plan with Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+.

ESPN worked with Austin creative agency Preacher on the new campaign that reminds fans that the elements in sports that they love the most – heroes, villains, victories, defeats, dynasties, and Cinderella stories – can be found in Disney+ and Hulu content as well. The creative uses a mix of footage from sports moments, TV shows, and films to show how the Disney bundle provides fans with entertaining stories in all formats. The spot launches across ESPN networks today.

“This campaign is about harnessing the power of sports to show our viewers that their fandom can be even broader. The themes we celebrate in sports on ESPN platforms are the very same themes found in The Disney Bundle,” said Seth Ader, Vice President, Brand Marketing, ESPN. “Great storytelling knows no bounds, and the Disney Bundle is the sports fan’s home for the greatest storytelling in streaming.”

“Sports fans aren’t just sports fans. That was the simple insight. The aspects of any game that bring us to the edge of our seats exist across all forms of entertainment. And connecting those dots proved to be rich creative territory. While this is just a single spot, there could easily be a dozen,” says Greg Hunter and Kellyn Blount, Executive Creative Directors at Preacher. “To ESPN’s immense credit, the anthemic nature of the work was the goal from the get-go. This was never about telling anyone what a great deal the Disney Bundle is (though it is), it was about offering sports fans a ticket to three of the entertainment world’s greatest kingdoms.”

About The Disney Bundle

The Disney Bundle is a one-stop streaming subscription offer that gives customers the power to build and customize their video subscription plan with Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. Starting at $13.99 per month, subscribers get access to one of the largest streaming collections of live and on-demand entertainment, kids, news, and sports content from some of the biggest brands and franchises – with over 100,000 movie titles, TV episodes, original shows and sports events – through one single subscription. Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. Hulu is the only service that gives viewers instant access to current shows from every major U.S. broadcast network; libraries of hit TV series and films; and acclaimed Hulu Originals like Emmy® and Golden Globe® Award-winning series “The Handmaid’s Tale” to breakout hits like “Little Fires Everywhere.” ESPN+ lets you stream thousands of live events and archives, including UFC Fight Nights and PPV events, NHL, soccer matches from LaLiga, FA Cup, Bundesliga, MLS and more, MLB, PGA Tour, Grand Slam tennis, college sports from 20 conferences, and much more. The stories you love and the entertainment that you want are all on your own terms. There’s something for everyone! To subscribe, click here.

