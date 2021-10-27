ESPN Signs JJ Redick as NBA Analyst

Photo of Shakeemah Simmons-Winter Shakeemah Simmons-Winter Follow on Twitter 12 hours ago

ESPN today announced it has signed JJ Redick as an NBA analyst. Redick will make his debut on Wednesday, November 3, as part of ESPN’s studio programming surrounding its Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks game that night.

JJ Redick:

“After 15 years in the NBA, I am excited to take what I have learned on the court and be able to provide my insight and strong opinions about the game I love. I am thrilled to have found a place on the biggest platform in sports, ESPN. I look forward to starting my post player career with such an incredible organization.”

Redick will regularly contribute to a wide array of ESPN NBA studio programming, including, but not limited to, Get Up, First Take, SportsCenter, ESPN Radio shows and NBA Today. Additionally, Redick will also serve as an analyst for select NBA games on ESPN.

David Roberts, ESPN Senior Vice President, NBA and Studio Production:

“One of our goals is to always look for opportunities to become even stronger. JJ’s unique perspective and tremendous insight further enhance the depth of our team. The fact he’s played with and against some of the biggest names in the NBA is yet another attribute that will better serve NBA fans. We are delighted to have JJ Redick join ESPN’s NBA team.”

Redick played 15 seasons in the NBA before announcing his retirement on September 21, 2021. He was selected 11th overall by the Orlando Magic in the 2006 NBA Draft following a stellar career at Duke University. He was the consensus national college basketball player of the year in 2006. Redick played for the Magic, Milwaukee Bucks, LA Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks during his professional career.

-30-

Photo of Shakeemah Simmons-Winter

Shakeemah Simmons-Winter

I am a senior publicist for men’s pro sports, working predominantly with the NBA and FIBA properties. I’m a Jersey City, NJ native, so I cheer for all New York sports and athletes, win or lose. I began my sports career as a small forward for JCPS #9’s elementary basketball team, and then years later gave up my hoop dreams (sort of) to work as the Public Relations Coordinator for the New York Knicks. Prior to working in sports, I briefly worked as an intern turned production assistant for the Wendy Williams Show. I earned a B.A. in Communications from Cheyney University of Pennsylvania, where I met my husband Matthew, and later attended New York University to earn a M.S. in Public Relations and Corporate Communications. I am excited to continue my sports journey with some of the most knowledgeable professionals in the sports industry.
