ESPN Signs JJ Redick as NBA Analyst

ESPN today announced it has signed JJ Redick as an NBA analyst. Redick will make his debut on Wednesday, November 3, as part of ESPN’s studio programming surrounding its Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks game that night.

JJ Redick:

“After 15 years in the NBA, I am excited to take what I have learned on the court and be able to provide my insight and strong opinions about the game I love. I am thrilled to have found a place on the biggest platform in sports, ESPN. I look forward to starting my post player career with such an incredible organization.”

Redick will regularly contribute to a wide array of ESPN NBA studio programming, including, but not limited to, Get Up, First Take, SportsCenter, ESPN Radio shows and NBA Today. Additionally, Redick will also serve as an analyst for select NBA games on ESPN.

David Roberts, ESPN Senior Vice President, NBA and Studio Production:

“One of our goals is to always look for opportunities to become even stronger. JJ’s unique perspective and tremendous insight further enhance the depth of our team. The fact he’s played with and against some of the biggest names in the NBA is yet another attribute that will better serve NBA fans. We are delighted to have JJ Redick join ESPN’s NBA team.”

Redick played 15 seasons in the NBA before announcing his retirement on September 21, 2021. He was selected 11th overall by the Orlando Magic in the 2006 NBA Draft following a stellar career at Duke University. He was the consensus national college basketball player of the year in 2006. Redick played for the Magic, Milwaukee Bucks, LA Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks during his professional career.

